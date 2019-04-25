How drained are the Canes as playoff series begins against Islanders?

Hurricanes switch gears to face Islanders Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour, a day after winning Game 7 and the playoff series against the Washington Capitals, talks about playing Game 1 against the New York Islanders in the second round on April 26, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour, a day after winning Game 7 and the playoff series against the Washington Capitals, talks about playing Game 1 against the New York Islanders in the second round on April 26, 2019.

The question was posed to Rod Brind’Amour soon after the Carolina Hurricanes’ emotionally draining playoff win Wednesday over the Washington Capitals.

What about the Islanders?

“Oh, man, I haven’t had time to think about that yet,” the Canes coach said.

For the past two weeks it was all about the Canes finding a way to beat the Caps. Slow down their power play, try to contain Alex Ovechkin, get to goalie Braden Holtby. Details, details. Finally, it was finding a way to beat the Caps at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, in Game 7.

The Carolina Hurricanes surround Brock McGinn (23) he scored the game winning goal in the second overtime to defeat the Washington Capitals 4-3 clinching their series with the Capitals on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

It took four hours to get it done. Double overtime, the tension building each shift, each minute. Then, Brock McGinn. A goal by McGinn, the jubilation, the game won 4-3, the series won, last year’s Stanley Cup champions done.

So much to celebrate but this to ponder: What about the New York Islanders?

The first game is Friday at 7 p.m. at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Written on the white board in the Canes’ locker room late Wednesday night was “Post Game Recovery” and the Canes must do that quickly for the second round of the playoffs.

“The biggest challenge for us is switching gears,” Brind’Amour said Thursday. “We’ve been going real hard here for a couple of weeks and obviously all that emotion, and then to kind of throw that away and focus on a whole different opponent, a different style, that’ll be the biggest challenge.”

The Islanders disposed of the Pittsburgh Penguins, winning four straight games in the opening round, the last played on April 16. It was their first playoff sweep since 1983 -- impressive stuff -- and they then had time to heal up and prepare for the second round -- and, the Isles had to believe, an expected matchup with the Caps.

“I know they’re sitting there probably licking their chops,” Brind’Amour said after Game 7. “I think we all would be the way this series went, seven games, overtime, the grind that this series was, the injuries that were racked up. And they’ve been sitting there for what, 10 days or however long.”

The Islanders were able to hire Barry Trotz after Trotz had coached the Caps to the 2018 Stanley Cup, and he quickly instilled a smart, disciplined system that fits the Islanders personnel. John Tavares took the big money and left the Isles for the Toronto Maple Leafs after last season, but Isles were fine without the star center, finishing with 48 wins and 103 points, one point behind the Caps, the Metropolitan Division winners.





“They’re patient,” Brind’Amour said. “Their defending is the priority. Obviously some high-end talent but what I appreciate in watching them all year is they’re patient to play that defensive game and when you crack is when they go. They score a ton of goals off the rush because they have the talent. I think that’s an underrated aspect of that team.”

Not that the Canes plan to make a lot of changes, McGinn said. “We’ve just got to continue to play our style of game,” he said. “We’ve got to be a forechecking team and work them and just keep playing our style.”

Carolina Hurricanes’ Jaccob Slavin (74), Brett Pesce (22) and Sebastian Aho (20) and celebrate with Teuvo Teravainen (86) after his goal in the second period during Game 7 of their first round Stanley Cup series on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

The Canes might have forwards Andrei Svechnikov and Micheal Ferland available for the second round, Brind’Amour said. Svechnikov has been in the concussion protocol since losing his fight with Ovechkin in Game 3 but the rookie has been practicing and skating. Ferland also has not played since leaving Game 3 with an upper-body injury -- Ferland was not in Washington with the team for Game 7.

Jordan Martinook gave his team added inspiration by gutting it out and playing despite a lingering injury. The forward is a gamer, earning much praise from Brind’Amour and his teammates, but could be a game-time decision on Friday.

Defenseman Jaccob Slavin, who had nine assists in the series, had more than 38 minutes of playing time in Game 7 and the Canes had seven players with 30 or more minutes. That’s the grind of the playoffs. That’s also a reason the Canes, again, may not have a morning skate Friday, conserving energy.

What about the Islanders?

“The guys answered the bell on a lot of different avenues that this (Caps) series went,” Brind’Amour said. “Now the challenge is going to be park all that emotion and try to start over again.”