Busy time for Canes’ Slavin: playoffs and adoption of baby daughter

Canes Slavin: ‘It was a good growing year for me’ The Carolina Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin said the team has "got to be able to finish our games," next year to make the playoffs. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Carolina Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin said the team has "got to be able to finish our games," next year to make the playoffs.

Jaccob Slavin’s life has changed in a big way but it has nothing to do with the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Carolina Hurricanes defenseman and his wife, Kylie, announced on Instagram that they are adopting a baby daughter. It’s the Slavins’ first child.

accob SlavinÕs life has changed in a big way but it has nothing to do with the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Carolina Hurricanes defenseman and his wife, Kylie, announced on Instagram that they are adopting a baby daughter. ItÕs the SlavinsÕ first child.

On his Instagram page, Slavin wrote: “Man oh man. Adoption is, by far, the most amazing, difficult, beautiful, exhausting, emotional, exciting, incredible journey that we have ever embarked on. But it all led us to THIS. It all led us to HER. God’s plans were SO MUCH BETTER than anything that we could have dreamt of.”

Before the season, Slavin said in an interview that he and his wife were on the waiting list to adopt a child.

“It’s a big responsibility but something my wife and I are excited about, something God has put on our heart, to be able to go through the adoption process,” Slavin said in early October. “We’re trying to be patient with that and trust in the Lord’s timing.”

Slavin recently took some personal days away from the team, asking for privacy during the adoption process. He did the same again on Instagram.

Slavin wrote: “We ask that everyone be respectful to the privacy of E and her birthmother, as we cannot and will not disclose their stories to the world... because they are THEIR stories. We also cannot post pictures of E’s face or her name until the finalization of the adoption, which could be many months. ... Please keep us all in your prayers as we go through this journey and transition!”

Slavin is coming off a record-setting performance in the first round of the playoffs against the Washington Capitals. His nine assists set a franchise record for a playoff series and his three assists Wednesday in the Canes’ 4-3 double-overtime victory also were a franchise first in a Game 7.

Slavin was the eighth defenseman to have three points in a Game 7 and the first since the Nicklas Lidstrom and Brian Rafalski of the Detroit Red Wings in 2010. It tied the NHL record for points in a Game 7 by a defenseman.

Slavin and the Canes begin their second-round series Friday against the New York Islanders at the Barclays Center.