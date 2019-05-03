The Canes could sweep the Islanders in Game 4 - but leave the brooms at home

Carolina Hurricanes’ Jordan Martinook on the home ice advantage: ‘It’s loud in there. Home ice is such a key’ Carolina Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook talks with the media in the locker room on Thursday, May 2, 2019 Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Carolina Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook talks with the media in the locker room on Thursday, May 2, 2019

Towels are welcome, even encouraged as the staff at PNC Arena lays them on seats hours before the puck drops.

Fans are urged to cheer loud when the Carolina Hurricanes host the New York Islanders in Game 4 Friday. But one thing PNC Arena workers don’t want to see at the game: brooms.

The Hurricanes are up 3-0 in the second-round playoff series against the Islanders, one win away from the Eastern Conference finals and a clean sweep.





Carolina season ticket holders received a notice informing fans that even with a potential sweep, brooms will not be permitted into the arena for Game 4.





The policy stated: “To comply with security measures and due to safety concerns, brooms will not be permitted into the arena.”





Brooms are just one of the many items that are not allowed inside the arena. Also listed on the PNC website, are: Backpacks and oversized bags, bottles, cans, coolers and liquid containers, food and beverage (including alcohol), illegal substances, fireworks and other projectiles, recording devices, video equipment, electronic devices, weapons of any type (including pocketknives and firearms), large chains and studded bracelets, laser pointers, aerosol cans, noise-making devices, large banners and signs, sticks and brooms, stickers, pets, two-wheeled motorized devices.

Islanders at Hurricanes

Game 4

When: 7 p.m., Friday

Where: PNC Arena, Raleigh

