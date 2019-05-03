NC State hoops adds juco wing Atticus Taylor

N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts watches his team on defense during the second half against Virginia on Thursday, March 13, 2019 during quarter finals of the ACC Tournament at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s basketball team picked up a commitment from junior-college wing Atticus Taylor on Friday.

Taylor is a 6-7, 205-pound guard/forward originally from Davenport, Iowa. He played for Southwest Mississippi last season.

Taylor averaged 9.0 points and 7.4 rebounds per game in 17 games. He also made 36.9 percent (17 of 46) of his 3-point shots. Taylor will be a sophomore and have three years of eligibility. Texas A&M and West Virginia also recruited Taylor.

N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts has added four new players to the Wolfpack roster since the end of the 2018-19 season. Freshman Jalen Lecque has entered the NBA draft and was invited to the combine.

Junior guard Markell Johnson has also entered the draft and recently had a workout with the Atlanta Hawks. Lecque and Johnson have until May 29 to withdraw from the draft.

Taylor would be the 13th scholarship player (the NCAA limit) on the Wolfpack roster, if both Lecque and Johnson decide to play for N.C. State next season.