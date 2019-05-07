UNC assistant coach Steve Robinson inducted into assistant coaches Hall of Fame

North Carolina assistant coach Steve Robinson after win over Clemson: ‘It’s not an easy thing to do to pick up in the middle of a game and be able to manage our players and their emotions’ Robinson addresses the media following the Tar Heels' win over Clemson. Robinson stepped in for head coach Roy Williams after he suffered a vertigo attack in the first half. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Robinson addresses the media following the Tar Heels' win over Clemson. Robinson stepped in for head coach Roy Williams after he suffered a vertigo attack in the first half.

North Carolina assistant coach Steve Robinson was inducted into the A STEP UP Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame on Tuesday.

Robinson has served as an assistant coach at UNC for 16 years. He also served eight years as assistant coach at Kansas under Roy Williams. Robinson was among four Division I men’s assistant coaches honored on Tuesday.

Gonzaga’s Donny Jones, Florida State’s Stan Jones and Michigan State’s Dwayne Stephens also were inducted.

To be selected, the assistant coaches had to have “respect among colleagues for high moral character and integrity, made significant contributions to the game and/or teams coached.”

Robinson has helped UNC to three national championships in 2005, 2009 and 2017. Robinson has stepped in as head coach of UNC on two occasions after Williams suffered from vertigo attacks, the most recent in March when UNC was playing Clemson. Robinson coached the Tar Heels to a 81-79 win over the Tigers on March 2.

“Thirty one years ago, one of the best decisions of my life was hiring this guy,” Williams said then. “He’s been like a brother to me. A best friend, a guy I couldn’t be more proud of. I wanted him to have this feeling.”