Bruins’ McAvoy suspended one game by NHL

Rod Brind’Amour talks preparation for Eastern Conference Finals
Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour talks about injuries, goalies, rest and preparation
By
Up Next
Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour talks about injuries, goalies, rest and preparation
By
The Boston Bruins will be without defenseman Charlie McAvoy in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Carolina Hurricanes.
McAvoy was handed a one-game suspension Tuesday by the NHL for an illegal check to the head of Josh Anderson of the Columbus Blue Jackets late in the second period of their game Monday in Columbus. The Bruins won 3-0 to win the series 4-2.
The NHL Department of Player Safety, which announced the suspension, said McAvoy delivered a “high, hard check that made Anderson’s head the main point of contact” and was avoidable.
It was noted that McAvoy had neither been fined nor suspended previously in his 117-game NHL casreer.
In more than 30 years at The N&O, Chip Alexander has covered the N.C. State, UNC, Duke and East Carolina beats, and now is in his 11th season on the Carolina Hurricanes beat. Alexander, who has won numerous writing awards at the state and national level, covered the Hurricanes’ move to North Carolina in 1997 and was a part of The N&O’s coverage of the Canes’ 2006 Stanley Cup run.
Comments