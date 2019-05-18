Gibbons lacrosse back on top after 12-5 win over Ardrey Kell in state title game

The Cardinal Gibbons boys lacrosse program ended a two-year absence from N.C. High School Athletic Association championship matches with its fourth title in the last six seasons.

The Crusaders defeated Charlotte Ardrey Kell 12-5 in the Saturday morning 4A Division final of a boys-girls double-header at Koka Theater Stadium. Gibbons (18-4) had previously won the 4A title in 2016 and the 3A/2A/1A Division crowns in 2015 and 2014.





Gibbons dominated in all phases of the game, including senior Nick Gorman winning the MVP award for going 18-for-18 on face-offs.





Senior Joe Torres had three goals and one assist, freshman Caden Zell three goals and two assists and senior Will Stock two goals.





Senior Patrick King added one goal and one assist, senior Matt Pancoast one goal, sophomore Cole Argay one goal, freshman Trent Orr one goal and sophomore Griffin Cooling had three assists.





