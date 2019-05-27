NCAA baseball tournament field to be unveiled at noon

Sports

The 64-team field for the NCAA baseball tournament will be announced at noon. It will be broadcast on ESPNU.

North Carolina (42-17), the ACC champions, and East Carolina (43-15), No. 5 in the RPI, have already been picked as regional host sites. They’ll learn which other three teams will be joining them in Chapel Hill and Greenville, respectively. The double-elimination regional round starts on Friday.

N.C. State (42-17) and Campbell (35-19), the Big South champions, will open regional play on the road. Duke (31-25) and Wake Forest (31-26) are hoping to make the field as bubble teams.

