Win or go home: UNC’s X-factor and its biggest question heading into the Chapel Hill regional

North Carolina coach Mike Fox: 'It really is a new season' North Carolina coach Mike Fox addresses the media following practice on Thursday, May 30, 2019

When North Carolina’s baseball team defeated Georgia Tech and won the ACC title last weekend, the players and coaches were elated.

They met at first base where first baseman Michael Busch stood, both hands in the air, and jumped up and down. UNC coach Mike Fox smiled from ear to ear, and hugged any player who got within his reach.

They had won their first ACC title since 2013.

North Carolina's Michael Busch (15) and pitcher Tyler Baum (23) celebrate after the final out in the ninth inning against Georgia Tech, securing the ACC Baseball Championship for the Tar Heels on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C.

By Thursday, though, as the Tar Heels practiced for the NCAA tournament’s regional round this weekend, their focus had shifted to the next goal:

Finding their way back to Omaha.

“I think they want to be known for more than ACC champions, so we’ve got to be ready for the next round,” Fox said.

To get there, the Tar Heels have to go through UNC-Wilmington (32-29), which they play on Friday, Tennessee (38-19) and Liberty (42-19) first.

Last season, the Tar Heels advanced to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska after sweeping their regional and super regional rounds in Chapel Hill.

The Tar Heels, the 14th overall seed, enter the 2019 Chapel Hill Regional as hot as any team in the country. They went undefeated in the ACC Baseball Championship and won their seventh ACC title program history.

The last two times the Tar Heels won the ACC title, they eventually advanced all the way to the College World Series.

But both times – in 2007 and 2013 – the Tar Heels entered the NCAA tournament as one of the top three overall seeds.

This team has not been nearly as consistent as those teams . The Tar Heels finished the regular season having lost five of their last eight games before its run in the ACC tournament.

Busch, who won the ACC Tournament’s most outstanding player after batting .421 with 3 home runs and 5 RBI’s, said practicing at a high level will be the key to keeping the momentum from the ACC tournament going.

“The way that we practiced last week was a big reason I think we won four straight games,” Busch said.

Biggest question: UNC starters

Fox named junior pitcher Tyler Baum (7-3, 3.76 ERA) as his starter Friday. But he was not ready to publicly name his starter on Saturday.

North Carolina pitcher Tyler Baum (23) works out with his teammates on Thursday May 30, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Baum will start from the mound for the Tar Heels when they open NCAA tournament play against UNC-W on Friday in Chapel Hill.

“We have an idea of who will start if Friday goes to plan,” Fox said. “But right now we feel like we need everybody available for Friday.”

The Tar Heels had to use their bullpen early and often throughout the tournament. But their relievers came through. The Tar Heels’ bullpen had a 2.16 ERA during the tournament. They pitched 25 innings in the four games and were responsible for all four wins.

A big reason for UNC’s success last season was the quality of its starting pitching. The Tar Heels had four quality starters who could give them six innings or more per game.

Without starting pitcher Luca Dalatri, who went down with a season-ending hip injury in April, the Tar Heels are down to two starters with at least 10 starts this season -- Baum and Austin Bergner. Baum has been consistent. He has pitched at least five innings in 13 of his 14 starts.

But Bergner (5-1, 5.48 ERA) has struggled throughout the season. He gave up four runs and lasted only 1 1/3 innings on Friday against Miami.

“Do we need our second guy to go out there and our third guy to go out there and give us a chance to win for 4-5 innings? Absolutely,” Fox said. “You can’t win a championship without it. That’s going to be the key.”

Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

Fox has multiple options he could go with for Saturday’s starter, along with Bergner.

During the ACC tournament, freshman lefty Will Sandy started against Boston College. He pitched three innings and gave up one run. Redshirt freshman Austin Love did not start, but he pitched 6 1/3 innings and gave up only one run in relief against Miami.

Freshman pitcher Connor Ollio got the start against Georgia Tech and pitched 2 1/3 innings, gave up two hits and one run.

“I think every coach probably would tell you they don’t want to get deep into their bullpen in Game 1, so that puts a lot of pressure on those starters for all four teams to try to give you six or seven innings,” Fox said.

Familiarity with opponents

UNC played UNC-Wilmington twice this season, and won both games. It has also played Liberty twice, splitting the series.

The Tar Heels beat the Seahawks 4-3 in Chapel Hill on Feb. 26. They beat the Seahawks 11-4 on March 13. Against Liberty, UNC lost at Liberty 2-0 on March 19. The Tar Heels got revenge against the Flames on April 30, winning at home 11-5.

“Familiarity can help or hurt it at some point,” Fox said. “But I think it’s pretty much a new season in that regard.”

UNC has not played Tennessee this season. Tennessee has wins over Vanderbilt (No. 2 national seed), two over Georgia (No. 4 national seed) and Mississippi State (No. 6 national seed).

X-factor: UNC’s Defense

One of the Tar Heels’ biggest issues this season has been their defense. The Tar Heels committed seven errors in their final series with N.C. State to end the regular season.

They were outscored 25-7 in those three games and lost the series.

The Tar Heels showed improvement in the ACC Tournament. In three of their four games during the tournament, they committed one error or less, and won all four games.

The Tar Heels are at their best when their defense is on point. They are 11-6 when they commit two or more errors in a game, 18-8 when they commit one error, and 13-3 when they don’t commit an error.





“Personally I think we’ve got one of the best offense in the country,” UNC junior outfielder Dallas Tessar said. “If we pitch and play defense, we put ourselves in a good spot to win.”

UNCW at UNC

Chapel Hill Regional, NCAA baseball tournament

When: 2 p.m., Friday

Where: Boshamer Stadium, Chapel Hill

Watch: ESPN3