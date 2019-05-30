Here’s how and when to watch NC State, UNC, Duke and ECU in the NCAA baseball tournament

NC State’s Avent talks about being sent to the Greenville Regional N.C. State coach Elliott Avent talks about his reaction after the Wolfpack was sent to ECU’s regional in NCAA baseball tournament Monday, May 27, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK N.C. State coach Elliott Avent talks about his reaction after the Wolfpack was sent to ECU’s regional in NCAA baseball tournament Monday, May 27, 2019.

Want to keep up with N.C State, UNC, Duke and ECU baseball in the NCAA tournament?

Here’s how.

We’ll continue to update this story as the tournament progresses.

NC State vs Campbell

Greenville Regional

When: Noon, Friday

Where: Clark-LeClair Stadium, Greenville

Watch: ESPN3

UNCW at UNC

Chapel Hill Regional

When: 2 p.m., Friday

Where: Boshamer Stadium, Chapel Hill

Watch: ESPN3

Duke vs. Texas A&M

Morgantown Regional

When: 4 p.m. Friday

Where: Morgantown, WV

Watch: ESPN2

ECU vs. Quinnipiac

Greenville Regional

When: 6 p.m., Friday

Where: Clark-LeClair Stadium, Greenville

Watch: ESPN3