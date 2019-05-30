Sports
Here’s how and when to watch NC State, UNC, Duke and ECU in the NCAA baseball tournament
NC State’s Avent talks about being sent to the Greenville Regional
Want to keep up with N.C State, UNC, Duke and ECU baseball in the NCAA tournament?
Here’s how.
We’ll continue to update this story as the tournament progresses.
NC State vs Campbell
Greenville Regional
When: Noon, Friday
Where: Clark-LeClair Stadium, Greenville
Watch: ESPN3
UNCW at UNC
Chapel Hill Regional
When: 2 p.m., Friday
Where: Boshamer Stadium, Chapel Hill
Watch: ESPN3
Duke vs. Texas A&M
Morgantown Regional
When: 4 p.m. Friday
Where: Morgantown, WV
Watch: ESPN2
ECU vs. Quinnipiac
Greenville Regional
When: 6 p.m., Friday
Where: Clark-LeClair Stadium, Greenville
Watch: ESPN3
Comments