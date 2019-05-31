Duke’s Gina Kim sets record at U.S. Women’s Open

Chapel Hill’s Gina Kim now stars at Duke A standout golfer from Chapel Hill High School, Gina Kim has helped Duke reach the NCAA championships as a freshman with the Blue Devils. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A standout golfer from Chapel Hill High School, Gina Kim has helped Duke reach the NCAA championships as a freshman with the Blue Devils.

Helping deliver Duke an NCAA championship was just the start of an historic month for Gina Kim.

The 19-year-old from Chapel Hill shot the lowest round by an amateur in U.S. Women’s Open history on Thursday at Charleston (S.C.) Country Club.

Kim recorded six birdies and an eagle on the way to a five-under-par 66 that leaves her one shot off the tournament lead entering Friday’s second round.

“It feels amazing,” Kim told reporters covering the tournament. “This is something I dreamed of as a little girl. So being able to finish out strong like that really shows me that I’m ready to be here and I’m definitely ready to do whatever I can to keep myself in it.”

Kim punctuated her freshman season at Duke eight days earlier when the Blue Devils beat Wake Forest, 3-2, in match play to win the program’s seven NCAA women’s golf championship.

At the U.S. Women’s Open, Kim was part of a first day filled with top performances by younger players.

Japan’s Mamiko Higa, a 25-year-old, shot the lowest round in an open debut with a six-under 65. She played a bogey-free round to lead Kim and another first-time open competitor, 20-year-old Esther Henseleit of Germany, by one stroke.

Kim closed her front nine at 1-under, thanks to a birdie on the par-3 No. 17 when she holed a chip shot from a bunker, and heated up even more on the back nine.

On her penultimate hole, the par-4 No. 8, she scored an eagle when she sank a shot from 141 yards out.

On her last final hole, the par-5 No. 9, she nearly eagled again. She just missed a 25-yard putt before tapping the ball in for a birdie.

Kim begins her second round at 9:01 a.m. Friday.

She’s not the only Duke player with national championship experience among the U.S. Women’s Open leaders.

Celine Boutier, a 2015 Duke graduate, shot a four-under 67 and is two shots back in fourth place. Yu Liu, a 2014 All-American for the Blue Devils, is tied for seventh with a two-under, 69. Boutier and Liu were part of Duke’s 2014 NCAA championship team.