UNC, Duke and ECU baseball made it the NCAA Super Regionals. Here’s how, when to watch.

Mike Fox after Tar Heels clinch NCAA regional: ‘That’s the best part of coaching, seeing kids happy after winning’ North Carolina coach Mike Fox addresses the media following the Tar Heels' win over Tennessee Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK North Carolina coach Mike Fox addresses the media following the Tar Heels' win over Tennessee

Three of the 16 teams left in the NCAA baseball tournament are from the state of North Carolina and four are from the ACC.





Super Regional play begins on Friday with a best-of-3 format. The winners advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Neb.





The CWS starts June 15. UNC has been to Omaha seven times in the past 13 years. Duke’s last trip to the CWS was in 1961 and ECU is trying to make its first trip.

Here are Duke, UNC and ECU’s schedules for the Super Regional round.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Friday’s games





ECU at Louisville, noon (ESPN2)

Duke at Vanderbilt, 6 (ESPN2)

Saturday’s games





ECU at Louisville, 3 (ESPNU)

Duke at Vanderbilt, 9 (ESPNU)

Auburn at UNC, noon (ESPN2)

Sunday’s games





ECU at Louisville*, noon (ESPN2)

Duke at Vanderbilt*, 3 (ESPN2)

Auburn at UNC, TBA (ESPN)

Monday’s game





Auburn at UNC*, 1 (ESPN2)

*If necessary