These are the top Class of 2020 football recruits in the Triangle

Summer workouts have started, seven-on-sevens are right around the corner and the first high school football practice is less than 70 days away.

According to the 247Sports list of top prospects in North Carolina, the majority of the top 50 players are in and around the Charlotte area this year. Seven of the top 10 players in the state play for schools in Charlotte or Greensboro. However, there are still plenty of future college players in the Triangle or within a 90 minute drive of Raleigh, including the top overall player and offensive lineman in the state.





Here’s a look at some of the top prospects in and around the Triangle.

Desmond Evans, Lee County





State rank: No. 1 (Five star)





Position: Defensive end (6-6, 238 pounds)





Top schools: NC State, UNC, Alabama, South Carolina, Clemson





Mitchell Mayes, Leesville Road





State rank: No. 3 (Five star)





Position: Offensive guard (6-4, 306)





Commitment: Clemson





Mohamed Kaba, Clinton





State rank: No. 10 (Four star)





Position: Outside linebacker (6-3, 210)





Commitment: South Carolina





Ja’Qurious Conley, Northside





State rank: No. 12 (Four star)





Position: Athlete (6-2, 210)





Top schools: South Carolina, UNC, Tennessee, Air Force, Duke





Ray Grier, South Point





State rank: No. 13 (Four star)





Position: Wide receiver (6-1, 204)





Commitment: UNC





Apex quarterback Duke Fruehauf (9) throws a pass as Cary defender Davin Vann (45) chases during Apex's football game at Cary on Friday, September 16, 2016. Apex won the game 35-34.

Davin Vann, Cary

State rank: No. 15 (Three star)





Position: Defensive tackle (6-2, 273)





Top schools: State, Appalachian State, Charlotte, ECU, Louisville





Jaylen Smith, Hertford County





State rank: No. 17 (Three star)





Position: Defensive tackle (6-4, 280)





Commitment: NC State





Jonathan Adorno, Rolesville





State rank: No. 20 (Three star)





Position: Offensive tackle (6-4, 285)





Top schools: Appalachian State, Duke, ECU, State, UNC





Zay Peterson, Clayton





State rank: No. 22 (Three star)





Position: Safety (6-1, 190)





Commitment: Louisville





Joshua Crabtree, Heritage





State rank: No. 35 (Three star)





Position: Wide receiver (6-3, 185)





Top schools: Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Colgate, Furman





D.J. Jones, Pine Forest





State rank: No. 37 (Three star)





Position: Running back (5-11, 190)





Top schools: Campbell, ECU, Furman, Missouri, UNC





Jayden Chalmers, Lee County





State rank: No. 38 (Three star)





Position: Running back (5-11, 160)





Top schools: Air Force, Appalachian State, ECU, Eastern Illinois, Georgia State





Garner quarterback Nolan Mclean (11) escapes pressure in the pocket. The Clayton Comets played football at the Garner Trojans on Friday, August 17, 2018. Ray Black III newsobserver.com

Nolan Mclean, Garner





State ranking: No. 46 (Three star)





Position: Quarterback (6-3, 220)





Top schools: ECU, NC State



