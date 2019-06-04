Sports

These are the top Class of 2020 football recruits in the Triangle

Riding with Recruits: Mitchell Mayes

Leesville Road's offensive lineman Mitchell Mayes takes a ride with News and Observer reporter Jonas Pope IV and talks about why he is going to Clemson, the recruiting process, his friendship with Alim McNeill and being "the guy." By
Up Next
Leesville Road's offensive lineman Mitchell Mayes takes a ride with News and Observer reporter Jonas Pope IV and talks about why he is going to Clemson, the recruiting process, his friendship with Alim McNeill and being "the guy." By

Summer workouts have started, seven-on-sevens are right around the corner and the first high school football practice is less than 70 days away.

According to the 247Sports list of top prospects in North Carolina, the majority of the top 50 players are in and around the Charlotte area this year. Seven of the top 10 players in the state play for schools in Charlotte or Greensboro. However, there are still plenty of future college players in the Triangle or within a 90 minute drive of Raleigh, including the top overall player and offensive lineman in the state.

Here’s a look at some of the top prospects in and around the Triangle.

Desmond Evans, Lee County

State rank: No. 1 (Five star)

Position: Defensive end (6-6, 238 pounds)

Top schools: NC State, UNC, Alabama, South Carolina, Clemson

Get Sports Pass for high school sports

Follow Jonas Pope.
Sign up for The N&O's digital sports-only subscription for only $30 per year.

Mitchell Mayes, Leesville Road

State rank: No. 3 (Five star)

Position: Offensive guard (6-4, 306)

Commitment: Clemson

Mohamed Kaba, Clinton

State rank: No. 10 (Four star)

Position: Outside linebacker (6-3, 210)

Commitment: South Carolina

Ja’Qurious Conley, Northside

State rank: No. 12 (Four star)

Position: Athlete (6-2, 210)

Top schools: South Carolina, UNC, Tennessee, Air Force, Duke

Ray Grier, South Point

State rank: No. 13 (Four star)

Position: Wide receiver (6-1, 204)

Commitment: UNC

apex display
Apex quarterback Duke Fruehauf (9) throws a pass as Cary defender Davin Vann (45) chases during Apex’s football game at Cary on Friday, September 16, 2016. Apex won the game 35-34. Ray Black III newsobserver.com

Davin Vann, Cary

State rank: No. 15 (Three star)

Position: Defensive tackle (6-2, 273)

Top schools: State, Appalachian State, Charlotte, ECU, Louisville

Jaylen Smith, Hertford County

State rank: No. 17 (Three star)

Position: Defensive tackle (6-4, 280)

Commitment: NC State

Jonathan Adorno, Rolesville

State rank: No. 20 (Three star)

Position: Offensive tackle (6-4, 285)

Top schools: Appalachian State, Duke, ECU, State, UNC

Zay Peterson, Clayton

State rank: No. 22 (Three star)

Position: Safety (6-1, 190)

Commitment: Louisville

Joshua Crabtree, Heritage

State rank: No. 35 (Three star)

Position: Wide receiver (6-3, 185)

Top schools: Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Colgate, Furman

D.J. Jones, Pine Forest

State rank: No. 37 (Three star)

Position: Running back (5-11, 190)

Top schools: Campbell, ECU, Furman, Missouri, UNC

Jayden Chalmers, Lee County

State rank: No. 38 (Three star)

Position: Running back (5-11, 160)

Top schools: Air Force, Appalachian State, ECU, Eastern Illinois, Georgia State

RAL_ 081718-CLA-GAR-FB-RB-0
Garner quarterback Nolan Mclean (11) escapes pressure in the pocket. The Clayton Comets played football at the Garner Trojans on Friday, August 17, 2018. Ray Black III newsobserver.com

Nolan Mclean, Garner

State ranking: No. 46 (Three star)

Position: Quarterback (6-3, 220)

Top schools: ECU, NC State

Jonas E. Pope IV

Sports reporter Jonas Pope IV covers college recruiting, high school sports, NC Central and the ACC for the Herald-Sun and The News & Observer.

  Comments  