Coach K says his grandson will be one ‘heck of a walk-on’ for Duke basketball

Safe to say, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski has never had a closer relationship with one of his players’ parents, and grandmother, than he does with one of his newest incoming freshmen.

Michael Savarino has joined the Blue Devils as a walk-on player following his prep playing career at Durham Academy.

The 18-year-old Savarino is Coach K and his wife, Mickie’s second-oldest grandchild. His mother, Debbie Krzyzewski Savarino, is Krzyzewski’s oldest daughter.

“He’s earned it,” Krzyzewski said. “Michael was a really good player at Durham Academy. Well-coached there. They had their best season ever.”

A 6-0 guard, Savarino averaged 7.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game last season as Durham Academy went 28-4 under coach Tim McKenna. Savarino played 87 varsity games over the last three seasons, averaging 7.0 points and 3.0 rebounds for his career.

“We expect him to be a heck of a walk-on for us,” Krzyzewski said before cracking “and I don’t expect any problems from the mother. And I better not have any problems from the grandmother. That’s the one I’m worried about the most.”