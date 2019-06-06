Sports
Here are the ACC-Big Ten challenge basketball matchups
Coach K on Tre Jones return, new freshmen
The schedule for the ACC-Big Ten Challenge is out, and among the big name matchups are Duke at Michigan State.
Michigan State ousted Duke 68-67 from the Elite 8 of the NCAA tournament on March 31. The Blue Devils will play the Spartans on Dec. 3.
ESPN announced the matchups on Thursday.
North Carolina will host Ohio State and N.C. State will host Wisconsin. Both of those games will be Dec. 4. Also on the schedule is Virginia at Purdue on Dec. 4, Florida State at Indiana on Dec. 3 and Michigan at Louisville on Dec. 3.
This will be the 21st year of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. The ACC leads the series 12-5-3. Last year the two conferences tied with seven wins each.
UNC is 10-10 all-time in the challenge, Duke is 18-2 and N.C. State is 7-12
ACC/Big Ten Challenge schedule
Monday, Dec. 2
- Miami at Illinois
- Clemson at Minnesota
Tuesday, Dec. 3
- Michigan at Louisville
- Duke at Michigan State
- Iowa at Syracuse
- Florida State at Indiana
- Rutgers at Pittsburgh
- Northwestern at Boston College
Wednesday, Dec. 4
- Ohio State at North Carolina
- Wisconsin at N.C. State
- Virginia at Purdue
- Notre Dame at Maryland
- Nebraska at Georgia Tech
- Wake Forest at Penn State
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
Comments