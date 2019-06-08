Duke dominates No. 2 Vanderbilt, moves one win from College World Series

No. 2 Vanderbilt spent the last month playing nearly unbeatable baseball.

Unranked Duke’s relentless approach at the plate Friday night put the Commodores on the brink of elimination and the surprising Blue Devils a win away from an amazing achievement.

Duke scored seven runs off Vanderbilt’s previously unbeaten pitcher Drake Fellows and added 10 runs in the eighth inning to blast Vanderbilt 18-5 in game one of the NCAA tournament’s best-of-three Nashville Super Regional.

The Blue Devils (35-25) not only ended Vanderbilt’s 12-game winning streak but they put themselves in position to return to the College World Series for the first time since 1961.

One of the final four teams selected for this year’s tournament, Duke needs either a win in Saturday night’s 9 p.m. game two of the series, or one in a possible series-deciding game on Sunday, to head to Omaha, Nebraska, for college baseball’s centerpiece event.

Kyle Gallagher and Erikson Nichols each drove in four runs for the Blue Devils. Duke’s Matt Mervis drove in three runs in the eighth inning alone.

The Commodores (52-11) entered the super regional with 25 wins in their past 26 games dating back to early May.

After a three-hour rain delay Friday, Duke pounded Fellows (12-1), building a 7-2 lead by the fourth inning to knock the Vanderbilt righty from the game before a crowd of 3,626 at sold-out Hawkins Field.

The Blue Devils showed fight from the start, taking a 2-0 second-inning lead on Nichols’ two-out, two-run single.

Vanderbilt tied the score at 2 in the bottom of the second on Austin Martin’s two-out, two-run single off Duke starter Ben Gross (8-4).

But Duke fired right back against Fellows with a four-run third inning.

Joey Loperfido’s single and a one-out walk to Mervis started the rally. Michael Rothenberg’s single put Duke up 3-2.

Gallagher’s three-run home run, a long blast into the stands in left-centerfield, extended Duke’s lead to 6-2 and quieted the Vandy crowd.

Duke pushed its lead to 7-2 in the fourth inning when RJ Schreck tripled and scored on Loperfido’s single to right.

Gross walked SEC player of the year JJ Bleday to start the fifth inning. One out later, Philip Clarke slammed a two-run home run to right field slicing Duke’s lead to 7-4.

Vanderbilt kept the pressure on Duke in the sixth inning. Gross walked Harrison Ray, who advanced to third when Ty Duvall blooped a single to right field.

Gross struck out Julian Infante before left-hander Matt Dockman replaced him on the mound with the top of Vanderbilt’s order coming up.

Austin Martin carried a .414 batting average to the plate with the powerful Bleday on deck.

Matt Dockman retired Martin on a routine fly ball to left field that drove in a run to cut Duke’s lead to 7-5.

Bleday, with 26 home runs this season, stepped in representing the tying run. But Dockman struck him out with three breaking pitches, including a called third strike to end the inning and protect Duke’s two-run lead.

Gallagher’s lead-off triple allowed the Blue Devils to answer with a run of their own in the top of the seventh. Ethan Murray drove Gallagher in with a sacrifice fly for an 8-5 Duke lead.

The Blue Devils poured it on with 10 runs in the eighth inning. Mervis drove in three in the inning with a single and a double. Murray slammed a two-run double. Nichols also had a two-run double.