Vanderbilt’s Kumar Rocker no-hits Duke to even super regional

Aiming for history of its own, Duke landed on the wrong side of it Saturday night.

Needing a win to reach the College World Series for the first time in 58 years, the Blue Devils were no hit by Vanderbilt’s Kumar Rocker in a 3-0 Commodores win in game two of the NCAA tournament’s Nashville super regional.

Rocker not only struck out 19 batters while throwing the eighth no-hitter in NCAA tournament history, but he kept Vanderbilt’s season alive. The Commodores (53-11) had to win Saturday night to avoid elimination after they lost 18-5 in the super regional opener on Friday.

The teams will play a third and deciding game on Sunday at 3 p.m. with the winner advancing to Omaha, Neb., for the College World Series. The last NCAA tournament no-hitter came in 2012 when Florida’s Jonathon Crawford tossed one against Bethune-Cookman.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Duke’s only baserunners aginast Rocker (10-5), a freshman right-hander, came on two walks, a batter hit by a pitch and Ethan Murray reaching when Rocker threw a wild pitch on strike three with two outs in the fifth.

After Damon Lux drew a walk with one out in the sixth, Rocker retired the final 10 Duke batters in succession.

Duke (35-26) lost senior captain and centerfielder Kennie Taylor when he was hit by a pitch in the face in the bottom of the first inning on a Rocker pitch. Taylor sprawled the artificial turf in pain, covering his face with his hands after he was hit.





He was examined by medical personnel on the field before standing up and walking off the field under his own power.

He had his vision checked and also underwent an X-ray and a CT scan before returning to the Duke dugout during the seventh inning. He held ice on the left side of his face attempting to keep swelling down.

Freshman Damon Lux replaced him in centerfield.

In the fifth inning, Vanderbilt became the first team to take a lead on Duke in the Blue Devils’ five NCAA tournament games.

Jarvis retired the inning’s first two batters before Ethan Paul’s single. With Philip Clarke at the pate, Paul stole second and took third when Jarvis uncorked a wild pitch on the same play.

Clarke’s looping single to right field drove in Paul putting Vanderbilt up 1-0.

Pat DeMarco made an attempt to add to that lead when he sent a Jarvis pitch to the wall in left-centerfield.

But Lux, only in the game due to Taylor’s injury, made a leaping catch to end the inning and keep Duke’s deficit at 1-0.

While Rocker rolled along, Bryce Jarvis kept Duke in the game. The sophomore starting pitcher hurled seven innings, allowing five hits and walking four while striking out nine.

Thomas Girard replaced him to start the eighth inning but only lasted two batters. Pat DeMarco ripped a triple to deep centerfield. After Girard received medical attention for a blister on his pitching hand, former Cardinal Gibbons High School player Stephen Scott’s sacrifice fly to center drove in DeMarco for a 2-0 Vanderbilt lead.

An infield single, a bloop double and a bunt single off Duke’s Jack Carey pushed Vanderbilt’s lead to 3-0.

That was more than enough for Rocker.