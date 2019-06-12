Carolina Hurricanes goaltending coach Mike Bales resigns position

Carolina Hurricanes’ goalie coach Mike Bales talks with Lucas Wallmark (71) during practice on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

Three weeks after Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said he did not anticipate any staff changes, there has been a coaching staff change.

The Canes announced Wednesday that goaltending coach Mike Bales had resigned. Bales, who had a year left on his contract, had been with the team the past two seasons, and Brind’Amour often mentioned this season that he leaned on Bales to make the call on which goalie to start.

The Canes juggled goalies Petr Mrazek and Curtis McElhinney well during the past season in reaching the Stanley Cup playoffs.

“We communicate and it’s kind of uncanny that we’re basically almost on the exact same page,” Brind’Amour said in March. “I’ll say, ‘Who do you want?’ and he’ll say ‘This guy’ and I say OK. ... It has been his call all the way.”

Before coming to the Canes in June 2017, Bales spent four seasons as goaltending coach for the Pittsburgh Penguins and worked two seasons with goalies Matt Murray and Marc-Andre Fleury and winning two Stanley Cups.

“I really want to help them get to the next level,” Bales said then of the Canes.

