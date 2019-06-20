Live blog: UNC’s Coby White goes No. 7 in the NBA draft, Cam Johnson picked No. 11

UNC’s Coby White: ‘I’m hard on myself because I feel I should play great every game’ UNC freshman point guard Coby White talks about his 34 points performance Tuesday against Syracuse. UNC beat Syracuse 93-85. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK UNC freshman point guard Coby White talks about his 34 points performance Tuesday against Syracuse. UNC beat Syracuse 93-85.

Cameron Johnson, who had been projected to go late in the first round, went No. 11 overall in Thursday’s NBA draft at Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn.

The No. 11 pick belonged to Minnesota, but due to a pre-draft trade, the UNC guard will head to the Phoenix Suns.

Johnson joins Coby White as a former Tar Heel to be selected in this draft. White was selected by the Chicago Bulls — the youngest team in the NBA — with pick No. 7.





North Carolina is expected to have one more player taken.

Forward Nassir Little, who was a five-star recruit last summer coming into UNC, is projected to go early in the first round.

Coby White

Round 1, Pick 7 to the Chicago Bulls

Coby White, UNC’s starting point guard last season, went seventh in this year’s draft.

White put together a noteworthy year, furnishing the engine to the Tar Heels’ fast pace. He averaged 16.1 points and 4.1 assists per game — and broke UNC’s record in 3-point makes by a freshman.

In his post-pick interview, White explained what his late father would say to him if he was there with him.

“He’d be super excited for me,” White said. “But (he’d say,) ‘this is just the beginning for you.’”

Cameron Johnson

Round 1, Pick 11 to the Phoenix Suns

Cameron Johnson, a graduate student last season who transferred from Pittsburgh, has been selected by the Suns. In his final year of eligibility at UNC, Johnson averaged 5.8 rebounds and 16.9 points on 50.6 percent shooting from the field.

In many contests, Johnson was a consistent scorer for the Tar Heels — and he consistently earned the praises of Tar Heel head coach Roy Williams.

The guard going early in the draft reflects his unpredictable success in college — prevailing through changing schools and injury.

