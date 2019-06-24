Suzuki among 26 players in Canes’ prospects camp

Carolina Hurricanes draft Ryan Suzuki in first round The Carolina Hurricanes draft Ryan Suzuki in the first round of the NHL hockey draft Friday, June 21, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Carolina Hurricanes draft Ryan Suzuki in the first round of the NHL hockey draft Friday, June 21, 2019.

The Carolina Hurricanes will open their prospects development camp this week with 26 players, including nine from their 2019 NHL Draft class.

Ryan Suzuki, the forward taken 28th in the first round, heads up the recent draftee class. Pyotr Kochetkov, the Russian goalie chosen in the second round on Saturday, will be one of seven goaltenders in camp.

Sessions open to the public at PNC Arena will be the on-ice testing (5 p.m) and team practice (6 p.m.) on Wednesday, and the 5:30 p.m. practice Thursday. The Canes Summerfest prospect game will be Saturday at noon. There is no admission charge.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Ryan Suzuki smiles while wearing a Carolina Hurricanes jersey during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Friday, June 21, 2019, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP) JONATHAN HAYWARD AP

Nine players are attending this week as camp invitees.

Summerfest Celebration

Saturday, PNC Arena

Schedule

9:15 a.m.: Equipment sale open to general public

10-11 a.m.: Prospects autograph session

11:15 a.m.: State of the Hurricanes discussion

12 pm.: Canes Prospects Game.