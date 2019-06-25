Sports

Canes’ 2019-2020 schedule includes State Fair, New Year’s Eve games

Hurricanes’ Waddell and Brind’Amour recap 2018-19 season and look to the future

Carolina Hurricanes President and General Manager Don Waddell and coach Rod Brind'Amour hold their final press conference of the season By
Up Next
Carolina Hurricanes President and General Manager Don Waddell and coach Rod Brind'Amour hold their final press conference of the season By

The Carolina Hurricanes’ full 2019-2020 schedule was released Tuesday, beginning Oct. 3 with a home game against the Montreal Canadiens and ending April 4 with a road game against the Boston Bruins.

The Canes again have scheduled a home game during the N.C. State Fair -- Oct. 26 against the Chicago Blackhawks, with a 1 p.m. starting time.

The Canes again will play at home on New Year’s Eve, hosting the Canadiens, whom the Canes -- and Columbus Blue Jackets -- edged out of a wild-card playoff spot late last season in a three-team fight.

Last season, the Canes used a New Year’s Eve victory over the Philadelphia Flyers to kickstart a surge in 2019 that carried them into the playoffs for the first time since 2009. This year’s game with the Canadiens will be the second in a seven-game homestand that will be the longest of the season.

The Canes will play 16 sets of back-to-back games, one fewer than last season. Three of the sets will be played at home.

The 2020 NHL All-Star Weekend will be held in St. Louis on Jan. 25-26. The Canes’ mandated off-week will follow the all-star break.

The NHL announced the home openers during the draft, allowing Canes fans a peek at the first two games of the season -- at home against Montreal and then Oct. 5 at Washington in the Caps’ home opener.

The Canes’ one home game against the St. Louis Blues, the 2019 Stanley Cup champions, will be Thursday, March 19.

Chip Alexander

In more than 30 years at The N&O, Chip Alexander has covered the N.C. State, UNC, Duke and East Carolina beats, and now is in his 11th season on the Carolina Hurricanes beat. Alexander, who has won numerous writing awards at the state and national level, covered the Hurricanes’ move to North Carolina in 1997 and was a part of The N&O’s coverage of the Canes’ 2006 Stanley Cup run.

  Comments  