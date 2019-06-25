Canes’ 2019-2020 schedule includes State Fair, New Year’s Eve games

Hurricanes’ Waddell and Brind’Amour recap 2018-19 season and look to the future Carolina Hurricanes President and General Manager Don Waddell and coach Rod Brind'Amour hold their final press conference of the season Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Carolina Hurricanes President and General Manager Don Waddell and coach Rod Brind'Amour hold their final press conference of the season

The Carolina Hurricanes’ full 2019-2020 schedule was released Tuesday, beginning Oct. 3 with a home game against the Montreal Canadiens and ending April 4 with a road game against the Boston Bruins.

The Canes again have scheduled a home game during the N.C. State Fair -- Oct. 26 against the Chicago Blackhawks, with a 1 p.m. starting time.

The Canes again will play at home on New Year’s Eve, hosting the Canadiens, whom the Canes -- and Columbus Blue Jackets -- edged out of a wild-card playoff spot late last season in a three-team fight.

Last season, the Canes used a New Year’s Eve victory over the Philadelphia Flyers to kickstart a surge in 2019 that carried them into the playoffs for the first time since 2009. This year’s game with the Canadiens will be the second in a seven-game homestand that will be the longest of the season.

The Canes will play 16 sets of back-to-back games, one fewer than last season. Three of the sets will be played at home.

The 2020 NHL All-Star Weekend will be held in St. Louis on Jan. 25-26. The Canes’ mandated off-week will follow the all-star break.

The NHL announced the home openers during the draft, allowing Canes fans a peek at the first two games of the season -- at home against Montreal and then Oct. 5 at Washington in the Caps’ home opener.

The Canes’ one home game against the St. Louis Blues, the 2019 Stanley Cup champions, will be Thursday, March 19.