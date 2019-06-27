North Carolina hires a new track & field, cross country coach

Chris Miltenberg is North Carolina’s new track and field and cross country coach.

The school announced Thursday that Chris Miltenberg will lead its program. Miltenberg has been the head coach at Stanford for the past seven years.

The United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association named Stanford men’s track and field/cross country the John McDonnell Division I Program of the Year in 2019. In 2018, its women’s teams were named the Terry Crawford Division I Program of the Year.

“Chris has a proven record of building track and field and cross country programs into national contenders, and his dedication to student-athlete success goes well beyond competition,” UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham said in a press release Thursday.

Miltenberg replaces Harlis Meaders, who has coached the program since 2012. Cunningham said in a press release earlier this month that the program hadn’t “the level of competitive success” the school expected, and decided not to renew Meaders’ contract, which ends June 30.

Miltenberg’s contract was not immediately available.

From 2007 to 2012, Miltenberg was the head women’s cross country coach and associate head coach for track and field at Georgetown. He was named national coach of the year in 2011.