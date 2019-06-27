Will new alcohol law sway Duke to sell beer, wine at football and basketball games?

Duke’s David Cutcliffe on his new-look team Duke football coach David Cutcliffe discusses what his team needs to accomplish during spring practice after losing staring quarterback Daniel Jones and starting linebacker Joe Giles-Harris early to the NFL Draft. Friday, March 1, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Duke football coach David Cutcliffe discusses what his team needs to accomplish during spring practice after losing staring quarterback Daniel Jones and starting linebacker Joe Giles-Harris early to the NFL Draft. Friday, March 1, 2019.

While its public school brethren can now consider selling beer and wine to the public at its athletic events, Duke won’t be joining them.

A new state law, passed by the General Assembly last week and signed by Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday, removed the ban on the sale of beer and wine at UNC system facilities like N.C. State’s Carter-Finley Stadium and North Carolina’s Kenan Stadium.

As a private school, Duke didn’t need legislative approval. It already sells alcoholic drinks at Wallace Wade Stadium’s Blue Devil Tower and Cameron Indoor Stadium’s Champions Club to boosters buying those premium seats.

But it won’t be extending that practice to general seating areas even if NC State and UNC do at their stadiums and arenas.

“We have no plans to change our current practices at this time,” Duke spokesman Michael Schoenfeld said in an email on Thursday.

Another ACC private school, Wake Forest, began selling alcoholic beverages at its men’s basketball and football games in 2016.

State lawmakers this month cleared the way for UNC system schools to join them by offering drinks in general seating areas. Pending approval from each school’s Board of Trustees, beer and wine could be available at football games this fall.