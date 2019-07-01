Canes sign John Forslund, Tripp Tracy to new contracts

Brind’Amour evaluates his first season as head coach Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour breaks down the success of his first year at head coach Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour breaks down the success of his first year at head coach

The Carolina Hurricanes are keeping their broadcast team together.

The team announced Monday that longtime play-by-play announcer John Forslund and analyst Tripp Tracy have agreed to contract extensions. The Canes also said Mike Maniscalco would continue as the team’s television and web host.

Forslund is in his 25th season as the television play-by-play voice with the Hurricanes franchise and his 29th year overall. He also is a play-by-play announcer for nationally-televised games on the NBC network.

In 2018, he was named North Carolina Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association.

Tracy is in his 21st season as television analyst and Maniscalco is in his fourth season as the team’s television and web host.

“We are lucky to have one of the best in the business in John Forslund calling our games on Fox Sports Carolinas and 99.9 the Fan,” general manager Don Waddell said in a statement. “This will mark the 21st season that John and Tripp have passionately brought the game into the homes of our fans and represented our organization in the community.”

The Canes parted ways with longtime radio voice Chuck Kaiton last year and went to a simulcast, using the TV audio, for their radio broadcasts in the 2018-19 season.