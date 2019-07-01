Here’s how to meet Roy Williams or Coach K while raising money for cancer research

Daggum Roy: The Summer Edition of UNC coach Roy Williams’ ‘Royisms’ Check out University of North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams letting the "Royisms" fly during his summer press conference. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out University of North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams letting the "Royisms" fly during his summer press conference.

If you’re a North Carolina or Duke basketball fan and you’ve dreamed of meeting Roy Williams or Mike Krzyzewski, here’s your chance.

As part of ESPN’s annual ESPYS auction, people can bid on either a Duke or UNC experience package, which includes tickets to a select basketball game, a meeting with Williams or Krzyzewski, and a tour of Duke’s or UNC’s basketball facility. The UNC package also includes a meeting with ESPN broadcasters and a tour of ESPN’s production facility, according to the contest. The Duke contest says it also includes a signed copy of “Leading with the Heart,” written by Krzyzewski.

The person who wins the Williams auction will get two tickets to attend UNC’s Dec. 4 ACC-Big Ten challenge game against Ohio State. The person who wins the Krzyzewski auction will get four tickets to a game “that will be mutually agreed upon by winner, Duke Basketball, and Coach K,” according to the contest.

All proceeds from the auction go to the V Foundation for Cancer Research, which was founded in 1993 by former N.C. State basketball coach Jim Valvano and ESPN. Valvano died in April 1993 from metastatic adenocarcinoma.

As of Monday evening, the highest bid to meet Williams was $2,550 and the highest bid for Krzyzewski was $2,325.

