World Cup brunch anyone? Here are the Triangle’s best soccer bars to watch the final.

USWNT poised to repeat success at 2019 World Cup The United States women's national soccer team is making final preparations for the 2019 World Cup in France. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The United States women's national soccer team is making final preparations for the 2019 World Cup in France.

The Women’s World Cup Final is this Sunday, featuring the US Women’s National Team vying for their fourth title.

After sipping all the tea in England in a 2-1 victory Tuesday, the USWNT will face the Netherlands in the final. With kickoff from France scheduled for 11 a.m., that means we’ve got a World Cup brunch on our hands.

Here are some of the best local bars to watch this Sunday’s final, including noon beers, Bloody Mary’s and breakfast burritos as the Triangle cheers on the top ranked team in the world.

Bull McCabe’s

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

427 W. Main Street, Durham

Customers sit outside Bull McCabe’s Irish Pub in downtown Durham. vbridges@newsobserver.com

This Irish pub with the giant lawn is one of the Triangle’s most soccer-friendly bars. Whether packed inside or out on the patio, expect a vocal crowd and drink specials.

Players’ Retreat

105 Oberlin Rd., Raleigh

The Players’ Retreat on Oberlin Road. N&O file photo newsobserver.com

Recently named the second best bar in the South, the Players’ Retreat is always a reliable spot to take in any big game. The specialties are quality scotch, cheap PBR and cheeseburgers.

London Bridge Pub

110 E. Hargett St., Raleigh

Soccer fans flock to this downtown Raleigh bar year-round, not just every four years for the World Cup. Expecting a crowd, London Bridge is selling tickets for $5 each to watch the game at the bar, with the money serving as a bar credit.

Transfer Co. Food Hall

500 E Davie St., Raleigh

Transfer Co. Food Hall located at 500 E. Davie St., Aug. 29, 2018. Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com

This is the first major sporting event for the east Raleigh food hall, which will project the game on one of its walls. Vendors will be selling bagels, Bloody Mary’s breakfast empanadas and more.

Accordion Club

316 W Geer St., Durham

This Durham dive bar opens early and has an expertly curated selection of cheap canned beers. Make sure to get your order in for a breakfast burrito, but no one will hold an a.m. hot dog or Frito pie against you.

Hibernian

311 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh

The Hibernian on Glenwood Ave.

The popular Irish pub is filled with televisions at every eye level and the next drink never feels too far away. There will be brunch and drink specials and likely a crowd.

Capital Club 16

16 W. Martin St., Raleigh

Though it’s brunch time, expect an atmosphere putting the party in watch party. Capital Club has a European soul on its menu and drink list but will be all red, white and blue for the final.

Mattie B’s Public House

1125 W. North Carolina St., Durham

The most passionate soccer fans will find themselves among friends at Mattie B’s, one of the Triangle’s most popular soccer bars. This modern pub has hosted watch events throughout the tournament, with a menu spanning every kind of food one might crave while drinking: pizza, wings and sandwiches, and a draft list devoted to craft beer.

Carolina Ale House

500 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh

Carolina Ale House at Glenwood South features bars inside and out, TVs over the bars and a wide range of beers and mixed drinks. Virginia Bridges vbridges@newsobserver.com

Expansive and bustling, this two story bar has dozens of TVs and even more draft beer lines.

Women’s World Cup

USA vs. Netherlands

When: 11 a.m., Sunday

Where: Lyon, France

TV: FOX, Telemundo