USA Baseball wins series with Cuba. But fans still have two more chances to watch.

A multiple exposure image of Cuban pitcher Yariel Rodriguez on July 4, 2019 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, NC. Rodriguez pitched five innings, allowing seven hits and four runs.
DURHAM

USA baseball held Cuba to just three hits en route to its 8-0 win on Thursday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Patrick Bailey, a catcher from N.C. State, had a hit and an RBI in the win.

The two teams will play at the National Training Complex in Cary Friday at 6 p.m. before returning to the DBAP for the series finale on Saturday at 6:05 p.m.

Want to go?

Cary

When: 6 p.m., Friday

Where: National Training Complex, Cary

Tickets: Start at $10 and can be purchased at the gate.

Durham

When: 6:05 p.m., Saturday

Where: Durham Bulls Athletic Park, Durham

Tickets: Start at $10. Get tickets here.

