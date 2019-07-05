Sports
USA Baseball wins series with Cuba. But fans still have two more chances to watch.
USA baseball held Cuba to just three hits en route to its 8-0 win on Thursday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
Patrick Bailey, a catcher from N.C. State, had a hit and an RBI in the win.
The two teams will play at the National Training Complex in Cary Friday at 6 p.m. before returning to the DBAP for the series finale on Saturday at 6:05 p.m.
Want to go?
Cary
When: 6 p.m., Friday
Where: National Training Complex, Cary
Tickets: Start at $10 and can be purchased at the gate.
Durham
When: 6:05 p.m., Saturday
Where: Durham Bulls Athletic Park, Durham
Tickets: Start at $10. Get tickets here.
Comments