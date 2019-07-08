Here are the top Peach Jam basketball players who could land at Duke, UNC or NC State

Five-star forward Isaiah Todd talks recruitment by UNC, NC State Trinity Academy's Isaiah Todd, a five-star forward and a UNC and NC State target, talks about his recruitment after Trinity Academy's victory over Ravenscroft on Nov. 27, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Trinity Academy's Isaiah Todd, a five-star forward and a UNC and NC State target, talks about his recruitment after Trinity Academy's victory over Ravenscroft on Nov. 27, 2018.

When the 2019 Nike EYBL Peach Jam kicks off this week, several UNC, Duke and N.C. State basketball targets -- along with other top players in the nation -- will be there vying for a title and playing in front of some of the best college coaches.

The 24-team tournament is a showcase event for some of the best high school players in the country. This year it will include class of 2020 Duke commits Jeremy Roach and Jalen Johnson, North Carolina’s top-ranked player Isaiah Todd and N.C. State target Sharife Cooper.

Peach Jam runs Wednesday through Sunday at Riverview Park Activities Center in North Augusta, Ga.

Here’s a look at some of the top local prospects who will be playing in the tournament this week.

Greg Brown, 6-9, 195 pounds, forward - Texas Titans





Greg Brown, the top-ranked player in Texas, was an all-Nike EYBL honorable mention selection after averaging 17.5 points per game in 11 games for the Titans this summer. Brown has an offer from UNC, but the 247Sports crystal ball predicts the big man will stay in Texas to play for the Longhorns.





Isaiah Todd, 6-10, 195 pounds, power forward - Nightrydas Elite





Isaiah Todd, who played his junior year of high school at Trinity Academy in Raleigh, played for the Florida based Nightrydas Elite and averaged 18 points per game and 8.4 rebounds this summer. The top-ranked player in North Carolina in the class of 2020 has offers from North Carolina and N.C. State. Todd is the No. 2 power forward in the nation and the No. 14 player overall.





Jeremy Roach, 6-2, 165 pounds, point guard - Team Takeover





Jeremy Roach became Duke’s first class of 2020 commit on May 8, when he announced he’d be playing for Mike Krzyzewski. The five-star guard from Fairfax, Va. helped lead Team Takeover to the 2018 Nike EYBL Peach Jam championship, shooting 47 percent from the field during bracket play.





Jalen Johnson, 6-8, 215 pounds, small forward - Phenom University





Jalen Johnson announced his commitment to Duke on July 4, joining Roach in Krzyzewski’s 2020 class. The No. 4 ranked player in the nation from Nicolet High in Milwaukee was named First-Team EYBL after averaging 17 points per game and nine boards for Phenom University.





Scottie Barnes, 6-8, 210 pounds, small forward - Nightrydas Elite

Scottie Barnes, who was a high school teammate of Duke freshman Vernon Carey, teamed with Isaiah Todd this summer on Nightrydas Elite. Barnes averaged 17 points and five rebounds per game and is fresh off a weekend gold medal win as part of the USA Basketball Junior National Team. He has an offer from Duke, which means he could pair up with Carey again in the future.





Mark Williams, 7-0, 225 pounds, center - Boo Williams

Norfolk Academy’s Mark Williams will lead Boo Williams, one of the premier programs in Virginia, back to the Peach Jam. He averaged 13 points per game in 13 games this summer. Williams has offers from Duke and N.C. State. His older sister, Elizabeth, played basketball for the Blue Devils and now plays for the Atlanta Dream.





B.J. Boston, 6-6, 180 pounds, shooting guard - AOT Running

B.J. Boston was a second-team Nike EYBL selection after averaging 22.7 points per game and shooting 50 percent from the field. The No. 10 player in the nation has an offer from Duke, and it might come down to the Blue Devils and Kentucky for the Norcross (Ga.) High School shooting guard.





Cade Cunningham, 6-6, 215 pounds, guard - Texas Titans

Cade Cunningham was named the EYBL Most Valuable Player after averaging 25.1 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, while shooting 55 percent from the floor for the Titans. The No. 2 player in the nation released his top 10 schools in the spring, and it included both UNC and Duke.





Sharife Cooper, 6-0, 160 pounds, point guard - AOT Running

Sharife Cooper teams up with B.J. Boston for AOT Running, made a name for himself by averaging 25.5 points per game this summer. The No. 3 point guard in the nation was a first-team EYBL pick and holds an offer from N.C. State.

Cameron Thomas, 6-3, 180 pounds, shooting guard - Boo Williams

The 2019 Nike EYBL Offensive Player of the Year, averaged almost 30 points per game this summer for Boo Williams. He shot close to 50 percent (48.3) from the field and 39 percent from three. The Oak Hill Academy senior is the No. 2 player in Virginia and Kevin Keatts and the Wolfpack have the early edge in landing Thomas.





Terrance Williams, 6-7, 210 pounds, power forward - Team Takeover

Terrance Williams averaged 15.1 points this summer, while shooting 56 percent from the floor. He also shot 37 percent from three. The No. 2 player in DC holds an offer from N.C. State, which seems to be getting warmer on his list.