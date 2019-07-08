Canes sign Lintuniemi, look to add to depth players

Hurricanes’ Waddell and Brind’Amour recap 2018-19 season and look to the future Carolina Hurricanes President and General Manager Don Waddell and coach Rod Brind'Amour hold their final press conference of the season Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Carolina Hurricanes President and General Manager Don Waddell and coach Rod Brind'Amour hold their final press conference of the season

Having completed some major personnel moves in the past week, the Carolina Hurricanes continued to add to their depth players Monday.

The Canes signed defenseman Alex Lintuniemi to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2019-20 season. The contract will pay Lintuniemi $700,000 at the NHL level and $85,000 at the AHL level.

“Alex is a solid, two-way defenseman with size,” Canes general manager Don Waddell said in a statement of the 6-4, 231-pound player from Helsinki, Finland.

On Thursday, the Canes signed forward Brian Gibbons to a one-year, two-way contract that will pay $725,000 at the NHL level and $100,000 at the AHL level, with a $225,000 guarantee.

Gibbons, 31, played a total of 64 NHL games last season with Anaheim and Ottawa, finishing with eight goals and 11 assists. The 5-8, 175-pound forward has been in 189 NHL career games, also spending time with Pittsburgh, Columbus and New Jersey.

“Brian is an experienced winger with nearly 200 games of NHL experience,” Waddell said in a statement. “He spent all of last season on the NHL.”

The Braintree, Mass., native won two NCAA championships with Boston College (2008 and 2010) in four seasons with the Eagles.

Lintuniemi, 23, was drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the second round, 60th overall, in the 2014 NHL Draft. He played for Finland in the 2015 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Lintuniemi had 25 points in 67 games with the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League last season and has played in 176 career AHL games.

The Charlotte Checkers, the Canes’ AHL affiliate, dominated the league this past season and won the Calder Cup, but have since lost such key contributors as forwards Andrew Poturalski, Patrick Brown and Aleksi Saarala through free agency and trades. The Checkers also lost their coach, Mike Vellucci, who left the Canes organization to coach the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton AHL team for the Pittsburgh Penguins.