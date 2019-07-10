NC State votes to approve the sale of beer and wine at athletic events

NC State takes the field before game against Florida State Watch as coach Dave Doeren leads the NC State football team onto the field before the Wolfpack's game against Florida State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch as coach Dave Doeren leads the NC State football team onto the field before the Wolfpack's game against Florida State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.

It’s almost time to tap the kegs at Carter-Finley Stadium.

The N.C. State University board of trustees voted unanimously to approve the sale of beer and wine at athletic events on Wednesday.

The school has more work to do before the first adult beverage could be sold at the Wolfpack’s home-opener against East Carolina on Aug. 31 but it took a step closer to becoming a reality on Wednesday.

“Although there are many details to be worked out in the next few weeks, sales could begin as early as the football home opener on August 31,” university spokesman Brad Bohlander said in a statement released by the school. “N.C. State’s priority remains providing a safe, positive experience for all fans.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

House Bill 389 was approved by the state Senate and signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper last month to clear the way for the policy change.

Alcohol sales at N.C. State football and basketball games had been confined to the luxury suites for high-end booster club donors.

General sales will change the equation for the gameday experience at Carter-Finley Stadium in the fall and at PNC Arena for the college basketball season.



