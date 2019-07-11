Kron, Dawson promoted as Canes make changes to scouting staff

Hurricanes’ Waddell and Brind’Amour recap 2018-19 season and look to the future Carolina Hurricanes President and General Manager Don Waddell and coach Rod Brind'Amour hold their final press conference of the season Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Carolina Hurricanes President and General Manager Don Waddell and coach Rod Brind'Amour hold their final press conference of the season

The Carolina Hurricanes continue to reshape the organization, announcing changes to their scouting staff on Thursday.

Robert Kron has been promoted to director of European scouting while Mike Dawson has been promoted to head North American scout. In addition, Cody Nickolet, Eric Fink and Oleg Smirnov were hired as amateur scouts.

The changes come after the retirement of Tony MacDonald, the Canes’ longtime director of amateur scouting; Sheldon Ferguson, the head North American scout, and amateur scout Bert Marshall.

Kron has spent 11 seasons as a scout with Carolina, the last two as head European scout. A native of the Czech Republic, he played 509 games as a forward for the Hartford Whalers and Hurricanes from 1993-2000.

Dawson has spent the last seven seasons as an amateur scout for the Canes. Following his junior hockey career, he played four seasons of college hockey college in Canada with Acadia and one season with Saint Mary’s, then professionally in the Netherlands and with Lubbock in Central Hockey League.

Nickolet spent four seasons as a scout and director of analytics for the Western Hockey League’s Saskatoon Blades and worked a season as a prospect analyst for the Florida Panthers. Fink spent the last six seasons as a scout for the WHL’s Portland Winterhawks after four seasons in the United States Hockey League as Assistant Coach of the Tri-City Storm.

Smirnov was a player agent representing players in Russia from 2016-19 after working for the KHL Players’ Trade Union from 2009-16.