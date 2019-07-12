Canes sign center Ryan Dzingel to two-year contract

Columbus Blue Jackets’ Ryan Dzingel plays against the Tampa Bay Lightning during Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) AP

The Carolina Hurricanes, looking to further bolster their offense, have signed center Ryan Dzingel to a two-year contract.

Dzingel, 27, will be paid $3.25 million in 2019-20 and $3.5 million in 2020-21, the team announced Friday.

Dzingel is coming off a season in which he had career highs in goals (26), assists (30) and points (56) in 78 games, splitting the season with Ottawa and Columbus. He scored 22 goals in 57 games for the Senators, who drafted him in 2011, before being traded to the Blue Jackets on Feb. 23.

Dzingel played nine playoff games for the Blue Jackets, who ousted Tampa Bay in the opening round.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Ryan has proven that he can be an impact player offensively, putting up bigger numbers over each of his three full-time NHL seasons,” Canes general manager Don Waddell said in a statement. “His speed, skill and vision make him an excellent fit for our forward group and our style of play. At 27, he’s just entering his prime and certainly had options coming off a 26-goal season, so we’re happy he’s chosen to be a part of the Carolina Hurricanes.”

Dzingel, listed at 6-0 and 190 pounds, played three seasons of college hockey at Ohio State and was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award as the top collegiate player in 2013-14. He was drafted in the seventh round by the Senators.