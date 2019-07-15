Sports
Canes sign Clark Bishop to one-year contract
Clark Bishop, a forward who made his NHL debut and played 20 regular-season games for the Carolina Hurricanes last season, has been signed to a one-year, two-way contract, the team announced Monday.
Bishop, 23, will receive $700,000 at the NHL level and $65,000 at the AHL level, with an $80,000 guarantee.
“Clark is a reliable, two-way center,” Canes general manager Don Waddell said in a statement. “He filled in nicely at the NHL level when we had some injuries last season, and we look forward to his continued development.”
Bishop, who was a restricted free agent, made his NHL debut Oct. 20 against Colorado and notched first career NHL points with a goal and assist in the Nov. 30 game against Anaheim. He finished with three points in the rgeular season but gave the Canes solid two-way play as a fourth-line center, and played in the first two games of the Stanley Cup playoff series against the New York Islanders.
Bishop had three goals and three assists in 38 regular-season games with the Charlotte Checkers in the AHL and played 16 games in the Checkers’ Calder Cup run.
