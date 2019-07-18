What’s it like to never lose a high school football game? Devon Grant knows.

Linebacker Devon Grant ends his prep career undefeated Former Wake Forest High linebacker Devon Grant ends his prep career undefeated. In fact, Grant hasn’t been on the losing side since seventh grade. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former Wake Forest High linebacker Devon Grant ends his prep career undefeated. In fact, Grant hasn’t been on the losing side since seventh grade.

Most football players go through their four-year high school careers losing a few games. Devon Grant can’t relate.

Grant, a former Wake Forest High School linebacker, doesn’t know what it’s like to lose. Not on this stage. In fact, Grant hasn’t lost a game in a long time.

“I was thinking about that on the sideline,” Grant told The News & Observer after the East-West all-star game on Wednesday. “Never losing a game in high school.”

The last time Grant lost a football game?

“It was seventh grade,” he said.

Grant wrapped up his high school career on Wednesday as a starter for the East in their 20-8 win over the West. He finished the game with two tackles and a personal varsity win streak of 30 games.

Wake Forest’s football team has won its past 45 games. Grant’s middle school team was perfect, and so was the Wake Forest JV team when he played on it. The Cougars have won three straight NCHSAA 4AA titles, so Grant has won every time he’s played over the past five season. He’ll head to Virginia Union in the fall never knowing what it’s like to go home on a Friday night after a loss.

“It’s a blessing to be honest,” Grant said.

Grant played in the East-West game in Greensboro with his Wake Forest teammate defensive end Isaiah Dickens, who transferred to Wake Forest before the start of his junior year. He, like Grant, started the past two seasons. At the all-star game, they earned the respect from their teammates because of Wake Forest’s accomplishments.

“They showed us a lot of respect,” Grant said with a smile. “They knew who the top dogs were.”

Grant said he and Dickens clicked with Tarboro’s Keon Caudle and Melik Ward, who also won their past two state titles.

“We knew what the standard is, the highest of competition,” Grant said. “We (all) won state championships we just clicked together and the team came together”

Dickens said the experience of playing in two state title games made it easy to perform in the all-star game. He said the players who took control early in practice were the same players who have combined for 59 wins and no losses over the past two seasons.

“That’s more than kids dream of,” Dickens told the N&O when asked about his last two varsity seasons. “I know a lot of guys who never had a winning season. I thank God for blessing me to play for a winning program and learning how to win, and to bring it here, you learn how to win even when you are tired.”