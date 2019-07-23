Sports
Clemson dominates All-ACC preseason football selections, one Duke player makes the team
What’s the secret to Trevor Lawrence’s confidence? Clemson QB explains
An overwhelming choice to win the ACC football championship again this year, the Clemson Tigers also dominated balloting for the 2019 All-ACC preseason team announced Tuesday.
The Tigers claimed 13 of the 27 spots on the All-ACC team, while Duke, UNC and N.C. State had one player selected between the three schools. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, with 161 votes from the 173 media members at the ACC Football Kickoff, was named to the preseason team and also selected the ACC’s preseason player of the year with 127 votes.
Clemson running back Travis Etienne, the 2018 ACC player of the year, had 24 votes for the 2019 preseason award. Etienne and running back A.J. Dillon of Boston College each received 144 votes at their position.
Duke’s Deon Jackson was named to the all-purpose position on the All-ACC team. N.C. State, North Carolina and Wake Forest did not have a player selected.
Virginia cornerback Bryce Hall was the leading vote-getter among defensive players with 122.
2019 All-ACC Preseason Football Team
(Total votes in parenthesis)
Offense
WR – Tee Higgins, Clemson (145)
WR – Justyn Ross, Clemson (123)
WR – Tamorrion Terry, Florida State (69)
TE – Brevin Jordan, Miami (66)
AP – Deon Jackson, Duke (47)
OT – Tremayne Anchrum, Clemson (100)
OT – Ben Petrula, Boston College (54)
OG – John Simpson, Clemson (136)
OG – Gage Cervenka, Clemson (45)
C – Sean Pollard, Clemson (75)
QB – Trevor Lawrence, Clemson (161)
RB – Travis Etienne, Clemson (144)
RB – AJ Dillon, Boston College (144)
Defense
DE – Xavier Thomas, Clemson (84)
DE – Alton Robinson, Syracuse (83)
DT – Marvin Wilson, Florida State (105)
DT – Nyles Pinckney, Clemson (49)
LB – Shaquille Quarterman, Miami (118)
LB – Isaiah Simmons, Clemson (109)
LB – Michael Pinckney, Miami (66)
CB – Bryce Hall, Virginia (122)
CB – A.J. Terrell, Clemson (62)
S – Andre Cisco, Syracuse (80)
S – Tanner Muse, Clemson (78)
Special Teams
PK – Andre Szmyt, Syracuse (88)
P – Sterling Hofrichter, Syracuse (70)
SP – Maurice Ffrench, Pitt (48)
ACC Player of the Year
1. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson – 127
2. Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson – 24
3. AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College – 15
4. Bryce Perkins, QB, Virginia – 6
5. Cam Akers, RB, Florida State – 1
Comments