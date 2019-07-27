App State, NC A&T and UNC Wilmington join the club: Fans can buy alcohol on game day

Appalachian State will allow alcohol sales Appalachian State University, along with NC A&T and UNC Wilmington are joining NC State, UNC, ECU and UNC Charlotte as the latest North Carolina universities to allow alcohol sales at athletic events. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Appalachian State University, along with NC A&T and UNC Wilmington are joining NC State, UNC, ECU and UNC Charlotte as the latest North Carolina universities to allow alcohol sales at athletic events.

Sports fans at three more UNC System schools are one step closer to drinking a beer in the stands this year.

Appalachian State University, University of North Carolina Wilmington and North Carolina A&T have received approval from their boards to seek permits to sell alcohol at their athletics facilities. Now seven universities in the UNC system have plans to sell alcohol this season.

“We appreciate the trustees’ thoughtful consideration of our review of data and the experiences of peer institutions,” App State Director of Athletics Doug Gillin said in a statement. “Universities across the country have seen both a decrease in alcohol-related incidents and an enhanced fan experience when they provide a controlled environment for alcohol sales.

He said App State’s game day staff will partner with campus dining, campus police, local law enforcement and others in the campus community to “provide a safe and positive environment for everyone in attendance.”

The university is still working out the logistics on how to implement alcohol sales at Kidd Brewer Stadium and its other stadiums, arenas and athletic facilities in Boone.

Here’s where things stand:

UNC Wilmington

Seahawks fans will likely be able to buy beer at men’s and women’s basketball games in Trask Coliseum this season.

A university administrative group is developing the policies, protocols and locations for alcohol sales. That details will be presented to the board before the first event where the university will be selling alcoholic drinks.

Mark Lanier, assistant to the chancellor and assistant secretary to the UNCW Board of Trustees, said UNCW hopes to have everything in place by the end of October so that everything is set by basketball season. If the permits are in place early enough and the board signs off on the logistics, sales could start at other locations first, he said. They expect to also sell alcohol at the baseball, soccer and potentially softball stadiums.

NC A&T

Aggie football fans will be the only ones drinking in the stands at NC A&T this year. The university’s Board of Trustees voted to allow alcoholic beverage sales at several sports facilities.

NC A&T plans to start selling alcohol at football games in BB&T stadium this fall, but won’t extend that to other venues. The university will figure out all the details before the school year starts, but alcohol sales will stop at the end of the third quarter.

UNC Greensboro

UNC Greensboro sports fans can buy beer and wine at off-campus venues like the Greensboro Coliseum, which was already selling alcohol. However, that won’t extend to athletic facilities on campus.

UNC School of the Arts

There won’t be any alcohol at the UNC School of the Arts, which also educates high school students. The school doesn’t have any sporting events, but does serve alcohol during performing arts events at the Stevens Center.

Western Carolina University

The Board of Trustees at Western Carolina will consider the option at its meeting in September.

Athletic alcohol sales roundup

Who’s in?

Chapel Hill

N.C. State

East Carolina

App State

UNC Wilmington

N.C. A&T

Wake Forest

UNC Charlotte is doing a one-year trial.

UNC Greensboro allows alcohol sales at off-campus events but not on campus.

Who’s out?

UNC Pembroke

Duke

Who’s still deciding?