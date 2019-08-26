Enloe pulls away from South Garner during prep version of Monday Night Football

Enloe backup quarterback Jayden Morrison (14) celebrates with teammates Tyree Watson (40) and Jeremiah Jordan (17) after Morrison scored a late touchdown during the Enloe Eagles’ football game at the South Garner Titans on Monday, August 26, 2019. Enloe won the game 48-13. newsobserver.com

Enloe played spoiler in the first-ever varsity football game at South Garner High School.

The Eagles broke open a tight game, pitching a second half shutout as they defeated the Titans, 48-13. The game was originally scheduled for last Thursday, but storms pushed it back, giving fans the Triangle version of Monday Night Football.

Perhaps the time change contributed to the slow start for the Eagles, but once adjustments were made, Enloe was in full control of the contest, scoring 34 unanswered after South Garner made it a one-point game (14-13) late in the second half after a 90-yard kick return by Teion Cole.

Cole’s touchdown run was a rare highlight in a penalty-filled first half. Once the Eagles cut back on the errors, they were able to roll. Four different players scored touchdowns for Enloe, led by senior quarterback Jaedon Wortham with two.

“It feels good,” Eagles coach Ken Blocker said about being 1-0. “I also think it was a cloud over our head (not playing Thursday). Guys didn’t have that Friday feel. Once halftime came and we started talking, we got that Friday feel back.”

South Garner didn’t have a varsity football team a year ago, and wasn’t able to stand toe-to-toe with an experienced Enloe bunch for four quarters.

“We just don’t have the depth right now to fight that long,” Titans’ coach Daniel Finn said. “But I’m proud of our kids. They gave us everything they had.”

South Garner did go blow for blow with the Eagles in the first half, but Enloe made the proper adjustments on the defensive side of the ball, forcing two second-half turnovers, giving them four for the game.

“Coach just told us to keep working hard and don’t give up,” Eagles’ senior Daekwon Rogers said. “We came out in the second half and we knew what to do.”

Records: Enloe (1-0), South Garner (0-1)

3 players who mattered

▪ (Enloe — Daekwon Rogers): The senior defensive back, who is drawing interest from NC State, UNC and Wake Forest, had two interceptions. His second pick led to an Enloe touchdown.

“The quarterback threw it up and I was able to go up and get it,” Rogers said. “The defensive line got to the quarterback. If it wasn’t for the d-line we wouldn’t have those picks.”

▪ (Enloe — Gregory Branch): Branch, a sophomore defensive back, had two interceptions, one he returned for a touchdown that was called back.

▪ (Enloe — Laith Marjan): Marjan, a junior, is proving to be a dangerous weapon for the Eagles this season. He was a perfect 6 for 6 in point after touchdowns and connected on two field goals in the game.

Game notes

▪ Monday’s contest was the first varsity football game played at South Garner High. The Titans had a junior varsity team last season. There are no seniors on the current South Garner roster.

▪ Speedy wide receiver Trondrick Evans scored the first varsity touchdown in South Garner history in the first quarter. Evans took a pass from Teion Cole and outran the entire Enloe defense for a 63-yard score.

South Garner quarterback Teion Cole (11) returns a kickoff for a touchdown during the Enloe Eagles’ football game at the South Garner Titans on Monday, August 26, 2019. Enloe won the game 48-13. Ray Black III newsobserver.com

Scoring summary

E – Jaeden Wortham 1 run; (Marjan kick)

S – Trondrick Evans 63 yards pass from Teion Cole; (Mangungu kick)

E – Jaeden Wortham 8 run: (Marjan kick)

S – Teion Cole 90 kick return; (Kick failed)

E – Marjan 34 yard kick

E – Jeremiah Jordan 2 run; (Marjan kick)

E – Tyree Watson 1 run; (Marjan kick)

E – Jayden Morrison 4 run; (Marjan kick)

E – Eric Keel 3 run; (Marjan kick)

E – Marjan 30 kick