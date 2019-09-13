NC State basketball picks up another 2020 in-state commitment

N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts reacts applauds his team as they take a lead over Virginia during the first half on Thursday, March 13, 2019 during quarter finals of the ACC Tournament at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

The open period for recruiting started recently, and NC State basketball coach Kevin Keatts wasted no time picking up a verbal commitment from an in-state guard.

Cam Hayes, a four-star guard from Greensboro, verbally committed to the Wolfpack on Friday, posting the announcement on his Twitter page. Hayes (6-1, 160) had an official visit to NC State on Sept. 6. Hayes also recently reclassified to the class of 2020.

According to 247Sports, Hayes is the No. 4 player in the state in the class of 2020 and the No. 5 point guard. Hayes plays at Greensboro Day School.

He picked the Wolfpack over Louisville, Maryland, Clemson and Florida State. Hayes becomes the second in-state commitment to Keatts in the class of 2020. Apex Friendship forward Nick Farrar (6-7, 230) verbally committed to NC State on Aug. 7.

The Wolfpack’s class of 2020 is currently ranked No. 4 in the ACC.

Earlier Friday, N.C. State’s Board of Trustees approved a two-year contract extension for Keatts.