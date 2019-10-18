Hurricanes broadcaster Mike Maniscalco taking leave to undergo medical treatment

Carolina Hurricanes broadcaster Mike Maniscalco, left, interviews Canes captain Jordan Staal. Maniscalco was hospitalized in California on Wednesday after doctors discovered a mass in his abdomen and will be off the air indefinitely.

Carolina Hurricanes broadcaster Mike Maniscalco is dealing with a serious medical issue after falling ill on the team’s West Coast road trip, the team announced Friday.

Maniscalco, who serves as the sideline reporter and pregame host on FS Carolinas broadcasts and also works for the team’s website, went to the emergency room in San Jose early Wednesday morning after the team’s game in Los Angeles on Tuesday night complaining of abdominal pain.

Doctors discovered a large mass in his stomach and his wife Kristen flew to California to join him on Wednesday. Maniscalco has been hospitalized at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center since then, missing the Hurricanes’ games at San Jose on Wednesday and Anaheim on Friday.

“Mike and Kristen thank their friends, family, colleagues and the Hurricanes organization for the support thus far, and request privacy as they continue this difficult process,” the team said in a statement.

Caniacs across NC are thinking about and praying for the health of our man on the ice, @mikemaniscalco. https://t.co/7RA6S3urQG — Roy Cooper (@RoyCooperNC) October 18, 2019

Maniscalco received medical clearance on Friday to return to Raleigh for further diagnosis, perhaps as soon as Saturday, but will continue to be absent from Hurricanes broadcasts indefinitely while he undergoes treatment.

“What stands out to me, and always has, is Mike’s relationship with the players,” Hurricanes analyst Tripp Tracy said. “I think that was certainly reflected in Dougie Hamilton’s comments in our interview with him in the second intermission on Wednesday. We’ll be thinking about him each and every night until he returns to the broadcast.”

Added play-by-play announcer John Forslund: “At times like this, the power of positive thoughts directed toward Mike and his family is essential. It’s essential for the fans who love Mike to rally around this. We all are. He’s with us, even when he can’t be. We miss him dearly.”