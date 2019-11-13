UFC Fight Night at PNC Arena on Jan. 25 features Blaydes vs. Dos Santos

UFC Fight Night is coming to Raleigh on Jan. 25 at PNC Arena.

The main event that night will be a heavyweight bought between No. 3-ranked Curtis Blaydes and No. 4 Junior Dos Santos in a five-round bought. Dos Santos is a former UFC heavyweight champion.

Also featured will be a bantamweight bout between No. 3 Cory Sandhagen and Frankie Edgar, who is the No. 5 ranked fighter in the featherweight division.

Several more fights will be added before the event. But currently included on the card are: Middleweight bout -- Bevon Lewis vs. Alen Amedovski; Light heavyweight bout -- Jamahal Hill vs. Darko Stosic; Bantamweight bout -- Montel Jackson vs. Felipe Colares; Featherweight bout -- Herbert Burns vs. Nate Landwehr; Women’s Flyweight Bout --Justine Kish vs Lucie Pudilova.