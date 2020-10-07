Appalachian State football postpones next week’s Georgia Southern game because of COVID

Appalachian State running back Daetrich Harrington finds a hole in the Campbell defense to break loose for a 40 yard touchdown run during the second half an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP) AP

It’s going to be even longer before Appalachian State’s next football game.

App State announced Wednesday morning that its next scheduled game, Oct. 14 at Georgia Southern, will be postponed to Dec. 12.

“Among the factors are the lack of practice time, in addition to COVID-19 cases and contact tracing quarantines,” App State spokesman Joey Jones told the N&O.

App State has not held a practice since before the Sept. 26 game against Campbell, a 52-21 win that improved the Mountaineers’ record to 2-1. Last week their game against Louisiana, originally scheduled for today, was postponed due to COVID-19.

All active COVID-19 cases are recovering in isolation, according to the school’s news release, and close contacts who have been identified through contact tracing are required to quarantine.

Georgia Southern, which is 2-1 this season, has dealt App State its only Sun Belt Conference loss in each of the last two seasons.

This is the second straight game for App State that’s been postponed to December. Last week’s game against Louisiana was moved to either Dec. 4 or 5.

App State’s next scheduled game is Oct. 22 against Arkansas State — giving the Mountaineers 25 days in between games.

On Monday, the Sun Belt announced that its championship game would move to Dec. 19.