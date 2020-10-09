Woody Austin holds lead after Corey Pavin sets steady pace at SAS Championship

Bob Sutton

Corey Pavin knows how fashionable it has become to hit the ball far off the tees.

He’s unfazed by that, sticking to what he knows best.

Pavin used a steady approach and at times a sharp short game to put together a bogey-free 5-under-par 67 on Friday to hold a spot near the top of the leader board after the first round of the SAS Championship at Prestonwood Country Club.

“I have to outsmart the course,” he said.

Woody Austin moved to the lead with birdies on the last two holes – including a 3-footer on the final hole -- to register 66. Austin had birdies on each of the three par-5s.

Gene Sauers joined Pavin at 5 under. Colin Montgomerie, Kirk Triplett and Marco Dawson are two shots back of Austin at 4 under in the 81-golfer field on the PGA Champions Tour stop.

Austin, a four-time winner on the Champions Tour, used a version of his short game to survive a potentially rough opening stretch before things started clicking from tee to green.

“The putter kept me in the game,” Austin said, referring to 20- and 12-foot par saves on the front nine. “It’s just a putting contest.”

By the backside, Austin, 56, showed a more complete game.

“It was a bad start,” he said. “Then I finally started to hit some good shots.”

Pavin had a more consistent round. By this stage of his career, he’s aware of his strengths. That probably won’t be launching eye-catching drives.

“You can make up for it in other areas,” Pavin said. “There’s more ways to play golf than to rip it out there.”

Pavin, who stands 5-foot-9, said he has realized that developing a good touch was more important than recording impressive distance from tees.

Pavin, whose lone victory on the tour came in the 2012 Allianz Championship, posted three of his five birdies on par-3 holes at Prestonwood CC, where he hadn’t notched a score lower than 72 in his six most-recent rounds.

Pavin, 60, was usually hitting first off the fairways Friday as playing partners Tim Herron and Tim Petrovic belted balls farther off the tees.

Pavin is several decades removed from his lone victory in North Carolina – and that came in an amateur event.

He won the 1981 North & South Amateur in Pinehurst.

“It was a huge deal for me,” he said. “I’m actually surprised I remember ’81.”

His fondest memories of that experience developed by lodging with Harvie Ward, a North Carolinian who produced a notable golf career that included an NCAA championship, two U.S. Amateur crowns and a British Amateur title.

On Friday, Pavin needed a couple of nifty saves for par, including on the par-4 No. 6. His tee shot landed in a bunker, and then the ball clipped the lip coming out. His 12-footer gave him a par.

On No. 16, his chip got away and rolled about 15 feet beyond the hole. He drained the putt anyway.

Sauers made a late charge with a birdie on No. 16 and an eagle on No. 17. His 20-foot eagle putt came with suspense.

“Thank goodness it hit the hole because it had a little speed to it,” he said. “These greens are really fast this week and you have to watch yourself.”

Herron stayed in contention with birdies on Nos. 15 and 16 to end at 3 under.

Jim Furyk birdied the final four holes to post 70 and is tied for 16th.

“Definitely eases some pain (from the front nine),” he said, “and kind of keeps me in the hunt a little bit. Everyone is kind of piled up in that even-par to 5 under (range).”

Defending champion Jerry Kelly, whose only birdies came on par-5s (Nos. 12 and 17), shot 72 and sits tied for 35th.

Amid the pandemic, the tournament isn’t open to the public. The limited galleries consist of the tournament’s corporate partners and Prestonwood CC members.