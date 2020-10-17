Wake Forest starts strong, finishes stronger in win against Virginia

Wake Forest was so good in the first four minutes and the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game against Virginia that it almost didn’t matter what happened in between.

The Demon Deacons pulled away from Virginia with two touchdowns by Kenneth Walker III in less than two minutes early in the fourth quarter for a 40-23 win at Truist Field.

Walker put Wake Forest (2-2, 1-2 ACC) ahead for good with a 75-yard touchdown run with 13:14 left — it was Wake Forest’s first touchdown in 43 minutes of game time.

The ensuing kickoff was a pooch kick and was muffed, with the Demon Deacons recovering at Virginia’s 27-yard line. Four plays later, Walker plowed in from 9 yards out for his third touchdown of the game — and his second three-touchdown game this season.

Virginia (1-3, 1-3), which scored on four straight possessions in the first half, managed three points in the second half.

Wake Forest jumped out to a two-touchdown lead in the first few minutes of the game, and saw its lead erode for the rest of the first half. Virginia scored on four straight possessions, drawing even at 20-20 with less than two minutes left before halftime.

Offensive fireworks came early for Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons took the game’s opening drive 75 yards in six plays, capped by a 40-yard touchdown pass from Sam Hartman to A.T. Perry. On the previous play, Perry was called for a holding penalty that negated part of a 37-yard run.

Wake Forest got the ball back 70 seconds later and on the first play, Hartman hit Jaquarii Roberson for a 49-yard pass. Walker punched it into the end zone from 3 yards out on the next play for a 14-0 lead before the game was 4 minutes old.

Hartman completed 16 of 27 passes for 309 yards – and has not thrown an interception this season.

For the rest of the first half, though, Wake Forest’s offense stalled inside the 10-yard line twice and settled for field goals.

That came while Virginia quickly found what worked offensively.

The Cavaliers rotated three sizable quarterbacks – Lindell Stone (6-4, 240), Keytaon Thompson (6-4, 215) and Iraken Armstrong (6-3, 210) – in the absence of injured starter Brennan Armstrong.

Stone threw the majority of the passes for the trio, completing 24 of 42 passes for 193 yards. Thompson and Armstead handled the direct-snap runs and misdirection handoffs throughout the game, combining for 117 yards on the ground.