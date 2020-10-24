North Carolina running game gets an A-plus; NC State’s defense? You can probably guess

North Carolina had a chance to put N.C. State away early, after what should have been a Wolfpack touchdown to make it a one-score game ended up tipped and in the arms of a Tar Heels defensive back. But UNC went down the field and missed a short field goal, and the Wolfpack answered with a touchdown. That’s been a big weakness for the Tar Heels this season, taking control of games and not leaving them until late.

When the moment came again in the second half, North Carolina didn’t flinch, going 99 yards to run the lead to 24 on its way to a 48-21 win. The Tar Heels get a passing grade in that category, removing all the late drama from the first meeting with both teams ranked in the Top 25 in 27 years.

N.C. STATE

Passing offense

C After Bailey Hockman started 1-for-4, Ben Finley made his N.C. State debut early in the second quarter and gave the Wolfpack offense some life. Emeka Emezie helped out Finley with a great catch on the freshman’s third pass, tipping the ball to himself. Finley had a pair of interceptions, one obviously not his fault, the other only partially. On the second, his pass was tipped at the line and fell softly for Chazz Surratt. Hockman came back in late and made a couple nice throws.

North Carolina linebacker Chazz Surratt (21) forces N.C. State quarterback Ben Finley (10) to fumble the ball during the second half of UNC’s 48-21 victory over N.C. State at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Rushing offense

F The Wolfpack went wildcat on third down twice and got stuffed. The first time, Ricky Person tried to get something extra and ended up with nothing. The second time, there was nowhere to go. It was all Bam Knight in the second half after Person suffered a concussion late in the first half, but to no avail. N.C. State had a season-low 34 rushing yards.

N.C. State’s Zonovan Knight (7) is tripped up in the third quarter after a seven yard gain by North Carolina’s Trey Morrison (4) at Kenan Stadium on Saturday, October 24, 2020 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

Passing defense

C- State’s defense struggled to contain Sam Howell but was able to force a throw-away on third down from the 5-yard line, followed by a missed field goal. A total coverage breakdown left Josh Downs wide open in the end zone to make it 24-7, a critical moment in the game.

Rushing defense

F North Carolina’s backs are talented but the State defense made them look like ACC legends of lore with continually poor tackling. On the plus side, the Wolfpack did not have a player ejected for targeting for the first time in four games.

N.C. State’s Jakeen Harris (6) tries to stop North Carolina’s Michael Carter (8) after a 12-yard gain in the third quarter at Kenan Stadium on Saturday, October 24, 2020 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

Special teams

C Finley’s quick kick on fourth-and-3 left the Tar Heels pinned inside their own 1-yard line but it’s fair to ask whether punting on fourth-and-3 near midfield down 17 in the second half makes a lot of sense.

Coaching

C- In the absence of the injured Devin Leary, the decision to go from Hockman to Finley was a success, although it’s fair to ask whether Hockman would have been more successful with the same play-calling the Wolfpack used to bring Finley slowly into the game. Why did Dave Doeren call a timeout to ice an already-struggling kicker at the end of the first half?

N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren looks up at the scoreboard during the second half of UNC’s 48-21 victory over N.C. State at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

NORTH CAROLINA

Passing offense

B+ Drops continue to be an issue with the Tar Heels’ receivers but Emery Simmons and Josh Downs both had a big impact, Simmons with five catches, Downs with his first career touchdown. Dyami Brown had his first 100-yard game of the season. Howell didn’t make many mistakes but his failure to throw the ball away on a prolonged scramble in the first quarter cost the Tar Heels a shot at a field goal

Rushing offense

A+ Another solid all-around performance from Michael Carter and Javonte Williams, who combined for 266 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Carter had some nifty footwork on the game’s opening touchdown, first at the line of scrimmage and then at the goal line. Howell had a pancake block on a Williams run in the second quarter, then finished the drive himself with a 10-yard run.

North Carolina’s Javonte Williams (25) scores on a 27-yard run in the fourth quarter to give the Tar Heels’ a 45-14 lead over N.C. State in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium on Saturday, October 24, 2020 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

Passing defense

B Missing starting corners Patrice Rene and Storm Duck, North Carolina intercepted Finley twice and gave Hockman nothing before that. Finley was able to find some openings but the defensive performance was good enough. Surratt had an interception and a sack-fumble that led to a North Carolina touchdown five plays later.

Rushing defense

A+ The Wolfpack’s formidable rushing attack found no running room as the Tar Heels dominated the line of scrimmage, even before Person was injured. Exceptional.

North Carolina’s Ladaeson Hollins (15) stops N.C. State’s Ricky Person Jr. (8) in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium on Saturday, October 24, 2020 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

Special teams

C Kicker Grayson Atkins, a transfer from Furman, is now 4-for-8 on the season. He missed a 22-yard attempt in the second quarter that would have made it 17-0 but connected on a 40-yarder at the end of the half, a season-long for him, and tacked on a 34-yarder late.

Coaching

A Mack Brown made sure the Tar Heels did a better job of handling expectations after the damp squib of a start at Florida State, jumping out to a 14-0 lead. It wasn’t the same N.C. State offense without Leary at quarterback, but the Tar Heels were still fully prepared to stop the Wolfpack rushing attack. The Tar Heels started fast and closed out the Wolfpack in the second half.

North Carolina coach Mack Brown talks with N.C. State coach Dave Doeren prior to their game at Kenan Stadium on Saturday, October 24, 2020 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com