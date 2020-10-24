Freshman walk-on Nick Andersen has three interceptions in Wake Forest win over Va Tech

Wake Forest defensive back Nick Andersen (45) is congratulated by teammates after intercepting a pass in the end zone on the last play of the first half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Andrew Dye/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP) AP

The expected shootout between Virginia Tech and Wake Forest turned into a ball-control battle, with the Demon Deacons notching a 23-16 win against the No. 19 Hokies on Saturday at Truist Field.

The Deacons got three interceptions from walk-on freshman safety Nick Andersen, including the game-clincher, and a rushing touchdown each by quarterback Sam Hartman and running back Kenneth Walker III.

It’s Wake Forest’s first win against a ranked team since the 2018 trip to N.C. State on a Thursday night.

The Demon Deacons (3-2, 2-2 ACC) held Virginia Tech star running back Khalil Herbert to 64 rushing yards, his first game under 100 this season.

Wake Forest took a seven-point lead into halftime and it was still that margin entering the fourth quarter after the teams traded field goals.

Nick Sciba’s third field goal of the game with about 11 minutes left made it a 23-13 game — after early season struggles, the junior kicker has made eight straight field goals.

Virginia Tech (3-2, 3-2) got within a touchdown of the lead with 2:38 left on Brian Johnson’s 54-yard field goal. The Hokies got the ball back at the 2-yard line with 45 seconds left and got one first down before Hendon Hooker was picked off by Andersen for the third time.

Wake Forest had two long drives of each variety — first length, and then time — for its touchdowns in the first half. The Deacons’ first drive went 92 yards and ended with Sam Hartman’s 9-yard scamper; the bulk of the yardage came on a 58-yard run by Christian Beal-Smith.

And then Wake Forest took 7:09 off the clock in the second quarter, going 75 yards in 16 plays and capping it off with Kenneth Walker III’s grinding, churning 6-yard run. The Deacons converted three fourth downs on the drive – they were a combined 3-for-7 in the first four games.

Andersen had his encore moment at the end of the first half with a diving interception in the end zone — he had a team-best 11 tackles to follow up his performance against Virginia last week.

While that was perhaps the most-important single play of the first half for Wake Forest’s defense, the bigger accomplishment was holding Khalil Herbert to 29 yards on nine carries. He entered the game averaging 9.7 yards per carry.

Virginia Tech’s defense suffered a self-inflicted wound early in the second half when nose tackle Jarrod Hewitt was ejected for targeting, and then committed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.