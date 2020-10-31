Wake Forest football blows past Syracuse to finish unbeaten month

Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Christian Beal-Smith (26) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Syracuse, N.Y. (Dennis Nett/The Post-Standard via AP) AP

Wake Forest kept rolling through October with relative ease in a 38-14 win at Syracuse on Saturday at the Carrier Dome.

Kenneth Walker III notched his third three-touchdown game of the season and freshman cornerback Gavin Holmes — yes, another freshman defensive back making a standout play – had a pick-6 in the third quarter that helped blow the game open.

This one was the cherry atop an undefeated month that turned the season around for the Demon Deacons (4-2, 3-2 ACC). Wake Forest entered this season with a 5-15 record in October under Clawson; all four wins in this streak came this month.

Sam Hartman picked the ideal time for his only touchdown pass of the game, finding a wide-open Jaquarii Roberson behind the coverage for an 80-yard touchdown early in the third quarter.

That made it a 24-7 lead and it didn’t remain that score for long.

On Syracuse’s first play of the ensuing possession, Holmes cut under a receiver along the sideline and returned his first career interception 32 yards for a touchdown. It’s the third straight game a freshman defensive back has had an interception, and Holmes is the third different one – Caelen Carson and Nick Andersen had interceptions in previous weeks.

Speaking of Andersen, a national figure after last week’s three interceptions earned him a scholarship, he got his hands on the ball a few times, just not for interceptions. He finished two pass break-ups and five tackles.

Walker notched a 5-yard run up the middle with about three minutes left in the third quarter to make this a 38-7 score and effectively turn the last 18 minutes into a formality.

Wake Forest took an early 10-0 lead with a couple of drawn-out drives that didn’t feature the high-speed offense the Demon Deacons normally deploy. A 13-play drive to start the game stalled and Wake Forest settled for a field goal, and then Walker punched in a 1-yard touchdown run to cap a 12-play drive on the second possession.

Those first two drives took 9 minutes, 20 seconds.

Syracuse got back into the game with a 21-yard touchdown pass from Rex Culpepper to Nykeim Johnson in the second quarter. It was only a 36-yard drive, set up by Johnson’s 26-yard punt return.

Wake Forest’s lead went back to 10 on Walker’s second touchdown of the day, a 20-yarder that gets added to his ever-expanding highlight reel of churning, multiple-broken-tackle runs.

Wake Forest had a chance to extend its lead before the end of the first half because of a sack and forced fumble by Ryan Smenda Jr. The Demon Deacons took over at the Orange’s 24-yard line with more than one minute left, but went backward on a penalty and a sack to extinguish their chance to pad the lead.