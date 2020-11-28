Wake Forest’s football game against Miami postponed due to coronavirus protocols

Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson gestures to the officials on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 100320-wsj-spt-wakefootball Winston-Salem Journal

Wake Forest still won’t be ready to play football next weekend.

The Demon Deacons’ home game against Miami on Dec. 5 has been postponed, the ACC announced Saturday evening.

Wake Forest won’t be able to play because “positive (COVID-19) tests, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Wake Forest football team,” according to the ACC.

The game was postponed – not canceled – even though the rest of Wake Forest’s schedule has already been filled with makeup games. Wake Forest is slated to play No. 2 Notre Dame on Dec. 12 (rescheduled from Sept.) and at Louisville on Dec. 19 (rescheduled from Dec. 5).

Wake Forest is 4-3 and last played a game Nov. 14, when it lost 59-53 at North Carolina.