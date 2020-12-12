After not playing in a month, Wake Forest football slogs through game against Louisville

The team that hadn’t played in a month looked like a team that hadn’t played in a month.

Wake Forest slogged through a 45-21 loss at Louisville on Saturday in the Demon Deacons’ first game since Nov. 14.

Wake Forest (4-4, 3-4 ACC) got within one touchdown of Louisville (4-7, 3-7) in the fourth quarter, but the Cardinals put the game out of reach with an 80-play drive that ended in Jordan Watkins’ 23-yard touchdown on a reverse, followed by Louisville’s recovery of the ensuing kickoff.

The Cardinals added cushion late in the fourth quarter with Malik Cunningham’s second touchdown pass of the day.

Wake Forest hadn’t played since a 59-53 mid-November loss at North Carolina because of positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing and quarantining. The shuffling of the schedule meant Wake Forest entered this weekend having played the fewest amount of games (seven) of any team in the ACC.

For the first few minutes, it seemed like Louisville was the rusty team.

The Demon Deacons struck first on a short field after a busted play on a punt meant they started at Louisville’s 24-yard line. Sam Hartman fired a 9-yard touchdown pass to Taylor Morin to convert a third-and-6.

Hartman started the game completing 7 of 11 passes, but was 3-for-17 in the second quarter. That coincided with Wake Forest’s offense going into a shell, reminiscent of the bulk of the second half in its last game against North Carolina.

Louisville’s offense was stifled and had one first down on its first five possessions combined – and then the Cardinals broke loose with touchdowns on each of their last three full possessions in the first half.

Halftime didn’t slow down Louisville, nor did it do Wake Forest any favors. The Cardinals marched 75 yards on 12 plays – with only one third-down conversion needed – in nearly seven minutes to start the second half and increase the lead to 28-10.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

In addition to missing star running back Kenneth Walker III, who opted out this week, the Demon Deacons were without a few key players.

About a half an hour before kickoff, Wake Forest announced star defensive end Boogie Basham, defensive tackle Sulaiman Kamara and wide receiver Donavon Greene were not going to play. No reason was given about why they were unavailable. They made the trip to Louisville and warmed up, but were not in uniform.