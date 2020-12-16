Raleigh News & Observer Logo
National Signing Day: Here’s where Triangle HS athletes signed to play in college

Myers Park coach Scott Chadwick (rear) with his five college signeess on National Signing Day: Drake Maye (UNC), Matthew Dennis (Wake Forest), Jordan Bly (ODU) and Tahj El (ODU) and Zaire Falls (Delaware State)
Myers Park coach Scott Chadwick (rear) with his five college signeess on National Signing Day: Drake Maye (UNC), Matthew Dennis (Wake Forest), Jordan Bly (ODU) and Tahj El (ODU) and Zaire Falls (Delaware State)

On Wednesday, high school football players in the area began to sign with colleges.

The early signing period began Wednesday and last until Friday. The NCAA is currently in a recruiting dead period, which began in March and has kept recruits off campuses, but recruiting still continues via video conference calls and other methods.

This is the fourth year there has been an early signing period for football. The regular signing day will be Feb. 3.

Here is where Triangle-area players are signing

MILLBROOK: Diego Pounds, football, UNC-Chapel Hill; Bryce Steele, football, Boston College

ROLESVILLE: Ethan Harris, football, Air Force

Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.” Support my work with a digital subscription
