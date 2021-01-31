NC State’s DJ Funderburk is a late scratch for Syracuse game

N.C. State’s D.J. Funderburk (0) battles against Florida State’s Scottie Barnes in ACC basketball action January 14, 2021.

N.C. State announced second leading scorer D.J. Funderburk, who averages 11.9 points per game, is out for today’s game at Syracuse, citing university policy. The Wolfpack already lost leading scorer Devon Daniels to a knee injury on Wednesday. Funderburk’s absence in the lineup — he did make the trip with the team to Syracuse — leaves the Pack without their top two scorers on the season.

State’s frontcourt will also be a little thin, putting more pressure on forwards Jericole Hellems and Manny Bates to produce.

Funderburk has made four starts this season but primarily has made his mark coming off the bench for the Pack. He had back-to-back games with 21 and 20 points against Boston College and Clemson, respectively.